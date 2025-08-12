 McDonald's takes action against customers who throw out Happy Meals and keep the toys
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 19:17
This image showing discarded McDonald's Happy Meals on the streets of Japan was posted to X. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A McDonald’s Japan Pokémon Happy Meal giveaway meant to delight children and collectors instead drew public ire after some customers bought the sets only for the toys and cards, dumping the untouched food on the street.
 
McDonald’s Japan apologized for what it called an “inadequate” response to the situation.
 

Related Article

The company said on its website on Monday that “large-volume purchases by some resellers caused congestion around stores and the abandonment and disposal of hamburgers” during the event’s run.
 
“We apologize deeply for causing inconvenience not only to our regular customers, but also to our crew members and nearby residents. McDonald’s does not condone the purchase of Happy Meals for resale purposes or the abandonment or disposal of food.
 
“This situation clearly goes against our long-held philosophy of providing enjoyable dining experiences for children and families,” the statement continued. “We take seriously the fact that our response was inadequate.”
 
As part of its measures to prevent a recurrence, McDonald’s Japan said it will limit the number of Happy Meals per customer, ban bulk purchases and forcing disruptive customers off of its app.
 
Pokemon cards from a recent McDonald's Japan promotional campaign are priced above 20,000 yen ($130) on Japanese resale sites. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The promotion, which began last Friday, featured Pokémon toys and cards that are popular not only among children, but also collectors worldwide, drawing long lines from day one. A McDonald’s employee wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that all Pokémon cards had sold out by 1 p.m. on the first day after a rush of customers at opening.
 
When the free gifts began selling for more than double their original value on secondhand marketplaces, some resellers allegedly discarded the burgers and drinks from the Happy Meals outside stores or on nearby streets. Photos shared on social media showed unopened sets tossed away or piled in stacks outside McDonald’s locations across Japan.
 
Happy Meals normally sell for about 500 yen ($3), but the Pokémon cards from this promotion have been listed on Japanese resale sites for more than 1,000 yen each.
 
McDonald’s Japan has also faced criticism for failing to anticipate the problem. Critics accused the company of ignoring the potential for food waste in order to maximize short-term profit. Comments on the company’s social media pages included calls to “stop producing food waste” and condemnations of “events that pursue short-term profit without countermeasures.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
McDonald's takes action against customers who throw out Happy Meals and keep the toys

