McDonald's nourishes local farmers with 'Taste of Korea'
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 17:20
A report found that McDonald’s Korea has made social and economic contributions valued at 61.7 billion won ($44.6 million) with its “Taste of Korea” project over the past four years.
The assessment, carried out by impact analysis agency Triplelight, calculated the business outcomes of the project, now in its fifth year, using indicators such as quantitative and qualitative data from various sources, including sales volume, the scale of ingredient purchases, the frequency of exposure in the media and social media and interviews with stakeholders.
The enhancement of local brand value totaled some 56.7 billion won, calculated by converting the improvement in consumer perception of the agricultural products used in the project to monetary value. The increase in farmers’ real income came to approximately 4.49 billion won.
The impact by region came to 44.3 billion won for Changnyeong County, South Gyeongsang, with the Garlic Beef Burger, while the Boseong Green Tea Pork Burger from Boseong County in South Jeolla generated 1.71 billion won. The Green Onion Cream Croquette Burger proved to be a 9.17 billion won boon for Jin Island, South Jeolla, and the Pepper Cream Cheese Burger from Jinju in South Gyeongsang had a 6.38 billion won economic value.
Over the past four years, McDonald’s Korea has sourced 459.2 tons of locally produced ingredients — including 169.8 tons of Changnyeong garlic, 137 tons of Boseong green pork, 142.4 tons of Jin Island green onions and 10 tons of Jinju chili peppers.
Cumulative burger sales have reached approximately 13 million units, with sales of the garlic burger reaching 5.37 million after hitting the menu three times since its debut in 2021, 1.19 million for the green tea pork burger when it was available in 2022, 4.86 million for the green onion cream croquette burger over two years since 2023 and 1.66 million for the pepper cream cheese burger in 2024.
A McDonald’s Korea representative stated, “We are very pleased that the impact measurement results indicate that the ‘Korea’s Taste’ project had positive effect on local communities. We will continue to uphold the value of mutual growth through collaboration with local farms, while striving to offer our customers delicious menu items.”
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
