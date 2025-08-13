전기차 시장 작은 한국…중국이 공들이는 이유는?
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 10:50 Updated: 13 Aug. 2025, 11:01
Korea has such a tiny EV market. Why is China pushing to break in?
전기차 시장 작은 한국…중국이 공들이는 이유는?
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Monday, Aug. 4, 2025
Following BYD’s bold entry into the Korean market, a cadre of Chinese EV brands like Zeekr, Changan and even Xpeng are now eyeing Korea as their next destination — even if it means absorbing losses to gain a foothold.
bold: 적극적인, 대담한
a cadre of: 몇몇
gain a foothold: (시장 점유율 등을) 높이다, 강화하다
BYD의 적극적인 한국 시장 진출에 이어 지커, 창안, 심지어 샤오펑 등 중국 전기차 브랜드들이 한국을 다음 진출지로 노리고 있다. 시장 점유를 높이기 위해 손실을 감수하더라도 일단 진입하겠다는 의지다.
While their go-to-market strategy seems to rely heavily on “low price,” here’s the paradox: Korea represents only a tiny fraction of the global EV market, with just 120,000 EVs sold annually in the country, making it roughly one-hundredth the size of China's own, or far smaller than one-tenth of the United States'.
paradox: 역설
a tiny fraction of: (비중 등이) 극히 작은
roughly: 대략적으로
이들이 취하고 있는 시장 진입 전략은 ‘저가’에 크게 의존하는 듯 보이는데, '박리다매'와는 거리가 멀다. 역설적으로 한국은 연간 전기차 판매량이 12만대에 불과해 세계 전기차 시장에서 차지하는 비중이 극히 미미하다. 이는 대략적으로 중국 시장의 100분의 1, 미국 시장의 10분의 1에도 크게 미치지 못한다.
Experts observe that it is closely intertwined with China’s broader bid for global legitimacy, driven by a mounting pushback from the United States and Europe, which have imposed tariffs up to 100 percent on China-made EVs.
be intertwined with: ~ 와/과 긴밀하게 연관되다
bid: 전략, 의도
legitimacy: 정당성
전문가들은 이러한 움직임이 미국과 유럽의 견제 속에서 브랜드의 글로벌 정당성을 확보하기 위한 중국의 전략과 긴밀히 연결돼 있다고 본다. 미국과 유럽은 중국산 전기차에 최대 100%의 관세를 부과하고 있다.
Liu Xueliang, general manager of the automaker's Asia-Pacific auto sales division, said, “We don’t have a specific sales target for the Korean market, but we simply hope consumers will take the time to experience BYD and assess its value for themselves,” during the launch of the Atto 3 EV in Korea in January.
specific: 구체적인
assess: 평가하다
류쉐량 BYD 아시아태평양 대표는 지난 1월 한국에서 전기차 아토 3 출시 행사에서 “한국 시장에서 구체적인 판매 목표는 없고, 소비자들이 BYD를 경험하고 그 가치를 직접 평가해 주길 바란다”고 말했다.
In fact, BYD set the sticker price of the Atto 3 in Korea at 31.5 million won ($22,800), which drops to around 29.9 million won after government subsidies. That same model sells for 38,000 euros ($44,000) in Europe, 4.5 million yen ($30,400) in Japan, and 899,900 baht ($27,800) in Thailand.
set: 책정하다
sticker price: 정가
subsidy: 보조금
BYD는 한국에서 아토 3의 정가 3150만원으로 책정했으며, 정부 보조금을 적용하면 이는 약 2990만원까지 내려간다. 동일 모델은 유럽에서 3만8000유로(4만4000달러), 일본에서 450만엔(3만400달러), 태국에서 89만9900바트(2만7800달러)에 판매되고 있다.
With China’s once-booming domestic market showing clear signs of saturation, the country now finds itself in a position where exports are no longer optional, but imperative for sustaining growth and industrial momentum.
show signs of: 조짐이 보이다
saturation: 포화
imperative: 필수적인
한때 호황이던 중국 내수 시장이 포화 조짐을 보이면서, 중국에게 수출은 선택이 아닌 성장과 산업의 동력을 유지하기 위한 필수가 됐다.
But hemmed in by tariff wars with the United States and Europe, China is targeting the Asia-Pacific region — and Korea, in this strategic maneuver, could be a fitting and effective gateway.
hemmed in by: 갇혀 있는, 막혀 있는
gateway: 관문
그러나 미국과 유럽과의 관세 전쟁에 가로막힌 중국은 아시아 태평양 지역을 새로운 타깃으로 삼고 있으며, 한국이 이 전략에서 적합하고 효과적인 관문이 될 수 있다고 판단한다.
Sales of Chinese cars reached 31.43 million units last year, a 4.5 percent increase from the previous year. But of that growth, domestic sales only inched up by 1.6 percent, while exports jumped by 19.3 percent — indicating that Chinese automobile brands are increasingly relying on exports as a primary engine of growth — a shift that appears not only strategic, but inevitable.
inch up: (소폭) 상승하다
primary: 주된
inevitable: 불가피한
지난해 중국 자동차 판매량은 3143만대로 전년 대비 4.5% 증가했다. 그러나 내수 판매는 1.6% 증가에 그친 반면, 수출은 19.3% 늘어 중국 자동차 브랜드가 점점 더 수출을 주된 성장 동력으로 삼고 있음을 보여준다. 이는 전략적일 뿐 아니라 불가피한 변화로 보인다.
“Chinese EV exports to Korea are up significantly in 2025, and this is partially a story of trade diversion, as their exports to the EU have fallen significantly since the latter’s introduction of tariffs in late October,” Joe Webster, senior fellow at the Global Energy Center of the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank focused on promoting trans-Atlantic cooperation and international security, told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
significantly: 크게
diversion: (방향 등을) 전환, 바꾸기
미국 워싱턴에 본부를 둔 범대서양 협력 안보 전문 싱크탱크인 글로벌에너지센터의 조 웹스터 시니어 펠로는 “2025년 중국산 전기차의 한국 수출이 눈에 띄게 늘었는데 ,이는 지난해 10월 말 EU가 관세를 도입한 뒤 대EU 수출이 크게 줄면서, 그 물량이 한국으로 방향을 튼 측면이 있다”고 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 말했다.
WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
