Choose your own adventure: CGV signs deal to develop Interactive Cinema technology
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 17:23
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Moviegoers will soon be able to do more than just watch — they’ll be able to interact with films through new Interactive Cinema screens at CGV theaters, the multiplex chain said Wednesday.
CJ CGV said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Aria Studios, a tech startup specializing in generative AI and extended reality content.
Interactive Cinema utilizes AI technology to alter the content's narrative through the audience's active engagement, such as voice or emotional reaction, going beyond the traditional one-way viewing of film.
The two companies will jointly develop the AI-based interactive theaters, produce and screen the interactive content and examine the feasibility of applying such formats to cinemas.
Interactive Cinema is next in line for CJ CGV’s array of special screens, including ScreenX and 4DX.
This year, the goal is to release three trial works for Interactive Cinema to evaluate its AI implementation, screening suitability and audience feedback, according to CJ CGV.
“This is an important opportunity to see the response generated from participatory content powered by AI technology in an actual theater,” said Cho Jin-ho, head of CJ CGV’s domestic business division.
“This collaboration marks the starting point for a new genre in which audiences and content can simultaneously interact,” said Chae Soo-eung, CEO of Aria Studios. “We will work with CGV to pioneer a new field of AI-based cinema content.”
