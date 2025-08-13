 Five for fighting high prices
Five for fighting high prices

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 17:42
Models showcase “5K Price” products, all priced under 5,000 won ($3), at Emart’s Yongsan branch in Seoul on Aug. 13.

Emart is launching a new private label, “5K Price,” offering products under 5,000 won. Targeting one- and two-person households, the brand focuses on processed foods and daily necessities, aiming to compete directly with dollar store chain Daiso, which has been seeing sales growth even amid an economic downturn with its ultra-low-price strategy.
