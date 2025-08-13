G-Dragon, Ahn Sung-jae, Ha Jung-woo: Star-endorsed alcohol products see sales uptick in Korea
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 07:00
Convenience stores in Korea are ramping up their “celebrity alcohol” offerings to attract younger consumers who value novelty and variety in drinking, with collaborations driving rapid sales despite concerns over higher prices, limited celebrity involvement and quality control.
A 20-something office worker in Seoul surnamed Seo says she has been hooked on buying and tasting alcohol offerings by celebrities lately.
“Drinks branded with a famous person’s name spark my curiosity,” she said, adding that she even visits multiple convenience stores because each carries different products.
Convenience store chains are in fierce competition to launch celebrity-themed alcoholic beverages, partnering with well-known figures to roll out new drinks. The strategy targets the so-called MZ generation — millennials and Gen Z — consumers who value the experience of trying new and varied drinks over the alcohol itself, while also tapping into fandom-driven spending. Many of these products sell out soon after release.
People in their 20s and 30s have emerged as major buyers of new convenience store alcohol products. More than 70 percent of highball sales from January to July came from this age group, according to CU and GS25.
A Lotte Members survey of 2,000 adults last year found that over half of respondents in their 20s and 30s said they “try new or popular drinks” or “drink a variety of types.”
Drinking culture has also shifted: 77.4 percent of all respondents said they drink just enough to feel good, while only 36.4 percent said they drink to get drunk.
“Consumers in their 20s and 30s are the core customer base driving convenience store alcohol trends,” said one industry insider. “To attract them, we need exclusive products — and collaborations with celebrities are the quickest way to get strong consumer reactions and steady sales.”
Fueled by the rise of drinking alone at home, convenience stores have already become key alcohol retailers. In the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation’s 2023 Alcohol Market Trends report, “purchasing from convenience stores” ranked as the top trend, chosen by 82.2 percent of 2,032 adult respondents.
“Alcohol is now a representative product that draws foot traffic and raises per-customer spending,” said a convenience store owner in Seoul.
There are now around 20 celebrity-branded alcohol products across the four major chains. Unlike in the past, when offerings were limited to a few soju brands such as “Jay Park Soju” or “Kim Bo-sung Soju,” today’s lineup spans a wider variety of drink types.
CU’s three Peaceminusone Highball varieties, launched with singer G-Dragon in April, have sold more than 10 million cans. GS25’s Sauvignon Lemon Blanc Highball, with chef Ahn Sung-jae involved in taste testing, sold over 300,000 units in just two weeks.
7-Eleven released the Makiki Sauvignon Blanc wine on Aug. 1, featuring actor Ha Jung-woo’s artwork on the label, at one store where it was prereleased in late July. It sold out in 15 minutes.
Convenience stores are also collaborating with bars and restaurants. GS25 partnered with a budget pub to offer a 1,800-won ($1.30) highball, while Emart24 teamed with Michelin-starred Korean restaurant Yun Seoul to release a perilla oil saengju drink, a traditional liquor.
However, some note that payments to celebrities — such as signing fees, royalties and guarantees — can push prices up. Certain celebrity drinks cost anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand won more than similar products.
In some cases, limited involvement from the celebrity has led to accusations of products being overhyped, or with quality that has failed to meet expectations, resulting in only short-lived popularity. On Monday, Emart24 decided to recall all products of one variety from its girl group STAYC-themed highball line after some cans showed swelling and leakage.
“Collaborations can be positive because they expand consumer choice,” said Lee Eun-hee, a professor of consumer science at Inha University. “But they need to be done sincerely, with quality control and reasonable prices, if they want to last.”
