Gov't to unveil plans to advance R&D ecosystem next month
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 14:41
Korea will unveil a strategy to foster a researcher-friendly ecosystem for research and development (R&D) activities in advanced technologies next month, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Wednesday.
Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon met with researchers at Seoul National University on the day to discuss ways to improve the country's R&D ecosystem ahead of the announcement of the blueprint, according to the Science Ministry.
"It is important to create an R&D ecosystem with ceaseless innovation, backed by nationwide reforms driven by AI and cutting-edge technologies," Bae said.
"The government will promote genuine growth driven by science and technology by releasing the innovative plan in September, allowing universities, state-funded research institutes and businesses to focus on their fundamental roles," Bae added.
During the meeting, researchers asked the government to improve predictability in its R&D policies and lift regulations to ease administrative burdens on researchers.
They also proposed that the government improve its evaluation system for state-funded projects, while calling for efforts to commercialize their achievements.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
