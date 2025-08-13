 Hyundai Motor, L.A. museum to showcase Tavares Strachan exhibition
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 14:42
This photo, provided by Tavares Strachan and Hyundai Motor, shows Strachan's art piece, titled ″Six Thousand Years,″ set to be exhibited at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art from Oct. 12 to March 29, 2026. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor said Wednesday the company, together with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Lacma), will showcase an exhibition by artist Tavares Strachan as part of the automaker's ongoing partnership with the U.S. museum.
 
The exhibition, titled "Tavares Strachan: The Day Tomorrow Began," will open Oct. 12 at Lacma and run through March 29, 2026, marking the Bahamas-born artist's first major museum show in Los Angeles.
 

According to Hyundai, the exhibition will explore overlooked or erased histories, particularly those related to the Black diaspora, through sculpture, painting, text and music.
 
Visitors will encounter immersive settings, ranging from uncanny everyday scenes to surreal landscapes, encouraging them to reconsider which histories are celebrated and how they are portrayed.
 
Hyundai Motor has partnered with Lacma since 2015 and has supported exhibitions, art research initiatives and artist programs.
 
"Through our partnership with Lacma, we are honored to be part of the journey of Tavares Strachan, who invites us to reflect on the potential of narratives as a lasting force for inclusivity and transformation," said Choi Doo-eun, art director at Hyundai Motor.
 

Yonhap
