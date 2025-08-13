Samsung to collaborate with KT for ad-supported streaming content

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it has joined hands with an entertainment arm of Korea's No. 2 mobile carrier KT to enhance its streaming platform on smart televisions.Under the plan, KT Studio Genie will provide its content to Samsung TV Plus, a free ad-supported streaming TV platform installed on the tech giant's smart televisions."As part of the agreement, select Genie TV Originals will be made available to international audiences on Samsung TV Plus, effectively expanding the reach of these programs to a broader audience outside of Korea," the company said.Major titles to be offered through the platform include a thrilling drama, "Lies Hidden in My Garden," a comedy, "New Recruit," and "Dear Hyeri," a romantic drama, according to Samsung."Our partnership with KT Studio Genie reflects Samsung TV Plus' ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional content and new viewing formats to global audiences," said Kim Yong-su, executive vice president of Samsung's visual display business."We are proud to help bring the richness of Korean storytelling to more viewers worldwide — free, easy to access and ready to stream," Kim added.Samsung TV Plus is currently available in around 30 countries, offering some 3,500 channels and 66,000 video-on-demand titles.Yonhap