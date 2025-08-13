 Samsung to collaborate with KT for ad-supported streaming content
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung to collaborate with KT for ad-supported streaming content

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 14:26
This image provided by Samsung Electronics on Aug. 13 shows a poster announcing the company's collaboration with KT Studio Genie. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

This image provided by Samsung Electronics on Aug. 13 shows a poster announcing the company's collaboration with KT Studio Genie. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it has joined hands with an entertainment arm of Korea's No. 2 mobile carrier KT to enhance its streaming platform on smart televisions.
 
Under the plan, KT Studio Genie will provide its content to Samsung TV Plus, a free ad-supported streaming TV platform installed on the tech giant's smart televisions.
 

Related Article

 
"As part of the agreement, select Genie TV Originals will be made available to international audiences on Samsung TV Plus, effectively expanding the reach of these programs to a broader audience outside of Korea," the company said.
 
Major titles to be offered through the platform include a thrilling drama, "Lies Hidden in My Garden," a comedy, "New Recruit," and "Dear Hyeri," a romantic drama, according to Samsung.
 
"Our partnership with KT Studio Genie reflects Samsung TV Plus' ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional content and new viewing formats to global audiences," said Kim Yong-su, executive vice president of Samsung's visual display business.
 
"We are proud to help bring the richness of Korean storytelling to more viewers worldwide — free, easy to access and ready to stream," Kim added.
 
Samsung TV Plus is currently available in around 30 countries, offering some 3,500 channels and 66,000 video-on-demand titles.

Yonhap
tags Korea Samsung Electronics KT television

More in Industry

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro to land in Korea, setting off price war with Wegovy

Seoul to host international streaming festival to promote collaboration, investment

Hyundai Motor, L.A. museum to showcase Tavares Strachan exhibition

Gov't to unveil plans to advance R&D ecosystem next month

Samsung to collaborate with KT for ad-supported streaming content

Related Stories

Samsung unveils health-tracking Galaxy Ring in three colors and nine sizes

Mirror mirror on the wall

Samsung tops U.S. home appliance market with 21% share

Samsung Electronics posts 4.6 trillion won operating profit for Q2, down 56% on year

Samsung has most female executives number climbs across the board
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)