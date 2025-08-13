Seoul to host international streaming festival to promote collaboration, investment

The Ministry of Science and ICT said Wednesday it will host an international festival aimed at promoting Korea's streaming industry and attracting global investment in the sector.The International Streaming Festival will kick off on Aug. 22 for a four-day run in the southeastern port city of Busan under the theme "Streaming What's Next," according to the Science Ministry.The event, co-hosted with the Busan city government, will serve as a venue for exchanges among related businesses, including streaming service providers, content creators and AI companies.The government will also support local businesses' global expansion and efforts to attract foreign investment through the event, it added.The Science Ministry added that it has arranged various side events, including an award ceremony for streaming content and artists."This year's event will become a stage for global exchange and collaboration among streaming operators, free ad-supported streaming television platforms, along with AI technology and content businesses," the ministry said in a release."We hope Korean companies find new opportunities in the global market and share their innovative capabilities with the world to take another step forward," it added.Yonhap