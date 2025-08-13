Such thing as good baggage

Officials from Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, Korean Air and Delta Air Lines pose for a photo at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 in Incheon on Aug. 13 to mark the launch of International Remote Baggage Screening (IRBS) for the Incheon–Atlanta route.Under the newly implemented IRBS system, checked baggage departing from Korea is X-rayed and converted into digital images that are transmitted to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for remote prescreening before the aircraft lands. Once cleared, the luggage is sent directly to its final destination in the United States, potentially reducing layover times by up to 20 minutes. [KOREAN AIR]