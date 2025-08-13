 Such thing as good baggage
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Such thing as good baggage

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 18:30
Officials from Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, Korean Air and Delta Air Lines pose for a photo at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 in Incheon on Aug. 13 to mark the launch of International Remote Baggage Screening for the Incheon–Atlanta route. [KOREAN AIR]

Officials from Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, Korean Air and Delta Air Lines pose for a photo at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 in Incheon on Aug. 13 to mark the launch of International Remote Baggage Screening for the Incheon–Atlanta route. [KOREAN AIR]

 
Officials from Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, Korean Air and Delta Air Lines pose for a photo at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 in Incheon on Aug. 13 to mark the launch of International Remote Baggage Screening (IRBS) for the Incheon–Atlanta route.
 
Under the newly implemented IRBS system, checked baggage departing from Korea is X-rayed and converted into digital images that are transmitted to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for remote prescreening before the aircraft lands. Once cleared, the luggage is sent directly to its final destination in the United States, potentially reducing layover times by up to 20 minutes. [KOREAN AIR]
 
tags Korean Air Delta

More in Industry

Tariffs send appliance makers looking down Mexico's way for optimal production base

Webtoon Entertainment to release Marvel, Star Wars comics in the United States

Homeplus enters 'survival' mode with closure of 15 stores

Such thing as good baggage

Five for fighting high prices

Related Stories

Delta plane catches fire at Orlando airport, forces passenger evacuations

Delta Air Lines opens Seoul-Salt Lake City direct flight route

[INTERVIEW] Delta Air Lines seeks to tap growing US-Korea route demand

Korean Air to use more locally sourced ingredients for international flights

Korean Air announces activities to support Busan's bid to host World Expo
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)