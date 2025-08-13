The U.S. says BOE stole Samsung's tech. What does that mean for exports?
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 18:23 Updated: 13 Aug. 2025, 18:55
Samsung Display has effectively gained the upper hand in a U.S. trade secrets lawsuit against its Chinese rival BOE. If the outcome holds, BOE could be barred from exporting organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels to the U.S. for about 15 years, a development expected to benefit Korean companies.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a preliminary ruling on July 11 finding that BOE and seven of its subsidiaries misappropriated Samsung Display’s trade secrets. The ITC determined that BOE misappropriated Samsung Display's trade secrets despite the company's top security levels, “the importation of which has injured and threatens to substantially injure a domestic industry in the United States,” according to the ITC.
Onlookers say it is rare for the final ruling to overturn a preliminary decision. The final decision is expected in November.
In particular, the ITC’s issuance of a limited exclusion order banning BOE from importing OLED panels into the U.S. for 14 years and eight months drew attention. The commission matched the penalty period to what it considered the length of time Samsung Display spent developing its core OLED technology, reflecting the view that acquiring such technology requires extensive time and effort.
The ITC also issued a “cease and desist order,” effectively halting BOE’s operations in the United States. If upheld, the order will prohibit not only BOE’s headquarters in China, but also its U.S. subsidiaries from marketing, selling, advertising and distributing inventory in the country.
Even with the final ruling, BOE’s access to the U.S. market will immediately halt because its OLED panels are rarely imported directly. They mostly arrive embedded in finished products, such as iPhones, that are manufactured in China.
BOE currently supplies OLED panels for models such as the iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. According to market tracker UBI Research, BOE accounted for 22.7 percent of OLED panels used in iPhones in the second quarter of this year. Samsung Display was the largest supplier, accounting for 56 percent, followed by LG Display's 21.3 percent.
In the longer term, industry analysts say the ITC decision strengthens Korea’s position in maintaining its lead in the OLED market. While Korea has already ceded the liquid crystal display market to China, it views OLED as its next growth engine, though rapid advances by Chinese competitors have raised concerns.
“Samsung Display could use the ITC decision to seek damages from customers using BOE panels,” said an industry insider. “Due to the risk of using components that infringe on trade secrets, BOE could be excluded from supply chains.”
LG Display’s stock closed at 13,290 won ($9.70) on Wednesday, up 22.49 percent from the previous day and hitting a 52-week high. Samsung Electronics, which owns Samsung Display, rose 1.13 percent to 71,900 won.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY LEE GA-RAM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)