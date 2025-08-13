'My Daughter is a Zombie' surpasses 3 million viewers in shortest time this year

Disney blockbuster adaptations to be released on Naver Webtoon's English app

Related Stories

Lee Jung-jae strikes successful Hollywood debut in 'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte'

A galaxy too far, far away? Star Wars' quest to find relevance in Korea

Second season of Disney+ series 'The Acolyte' canceled

George Lucas tells Comic-Con crowd his new museum will be 'a temple to the people's art'

Lee Jung-jae cast for role in Disney+ original series 'The Acolyte'