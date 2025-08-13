Disney blockbuster adaptations to be released on Naver Webtoon's English app
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 11:29
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Over 100 webtoon adaptations of Disney blockbuster stories, including the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, are being developed for release in English on the Webtoon app soon, Naver Webtoon said Wednesday.
The company announced that its U.S. headquarters, Webtoon Entertainment, and the Walt Disney Company signed a content partnership the same day.
The webtoon will be made in a mobile-friendly vertical-scroll format and will be available to view on the English Webtoon app, though no launch date has been announced. The webtoon will be comprised of reformatted versions as well as new releases of comics from the Disney, Marvel, 20th Century Studios and Star Wars brands.
The first five series slated for release are “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2022-), “Avengers” (2012), “Star Wars” (2015), “Alien” (2021) and “Disney As Old As Time: A Twisted Tale” (2016).
“We’re thrilled to kick off this collaboration with iconic series from their comic book catalog — and this is just the start,” said Kim Yong-soo, CSO of Webtoon Entertainment.
“Our collaboration with Webtoon will allow us to expand our beloved franchise universes on a best-in-class digital platform,” said Daniel Fink, senior vice president and head of digital innovation at Disney Consumer Products.
“We look forward to engaging with their dedicated, global user base while welcoming future fans to experience a redefined form of Disney storytelling that will have a lasting impact in the digital comics space.”
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)