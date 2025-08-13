Why do lion statues have curly, perm-like manes? (KOR)

When you pass statues of lions on the street, you may notice their manes spiral in perfect, almost permed curls. In many historical palaces and temples, the heads of lion sculptures often resemble a bowl of curly noodles. As a child, I thought lions looked like that — until I saw them on television or in a documentary and realized that their hairstyles didn’t match reality.The answer didn’t come from my elementary school teachers, but from reading books later in life. In ancient China, whenever a new emperor ascended the throne, the court sent painters to Africa. Lions were seen as symbols of imperial dignity. As lions represented majesty, figures of them were placed throughout the palace. But Africa was far away and many painters died of disease on the way. Few actually reached the continent, and most relied on secondhand accounts to depict the animal. When they returned to the imperial court, the lions they painted sported curly, almost permed manes — an artistic interpretation meant to emphasize the mane’s volume.The Korean Peninsula, which was culturally influenced by China, adopted similar representations of lions — even though the real animals were rarely seen. That persisted until the modern era, when people began encountering actual lions and their golden flowing manes — think of Simba in “The Lion King” (1994).By contrast, tigers never enjoyed the same status. According to zoologists, lions and tigers differ in important ways. Tigers dwell in dense, dark forests, making it hard to picture them lounging majestically in the open savanna. Unlike pride-forming lions, tigers are solitary. A well-fed lion may tolerate company, but a tiger will strike immediately if annoyed. Still, in Korea, tigers have been honored in folk art and mythology. In temples, you’ll often see the mountain spirit riding on the back of a tiger. And(folk paintings) frequently depict them.Abroad, tigers have long carried less esteem than lions. Recently, that’s changing. A surge in popularity for tiger-themed goods — like the “Derpy” series — thanks to the success of a K-pop–inspired animation, “KPop Demon Hunters,” has reshaped their image. K-culture is not only changing how the West sees Korean music, it’s also helping recast symbols like the tiger.거리에서 만나게 되는 조각상 사자머리는 왜 모두 꼬불꼬불 파마일까. 실제로 고궁이나 사찰의 사자 조형물은 대개 라면 머리다. 어릴 땐, 진짜 그렇게 생긴 줄 알았다. TV로 동물의 왕국을 보기 전까지다. 왜 파마 모습이냐는 질문에 ‘초딩쌤’은 답하지 못했다. 훗날 커서 책을 보고 알았다.중국은 고대부터 황제가 즉위하면 다수의 화공을 아프리카로 보냈다고 한다. 사자의 위엄이 황제의 그것과 비슷하다는 얘기가 전해져 왔기 때문이다. 그래서 사자 조형물로 궁궐을 장식하는 게 전통이었다. 하지만 아프리카는 아주 먼 곳이다. 화공들 태반은 질병으로 죽었다. 아프리카까지 간 화공은 드물고 근처에서 모습을 전해 들은 게 대부분이었다. 그들이 돌아와 황제에게 그려 바친 사자는 꼬불꼬불 파마 모습이었다. 갈기를 강조한 나머지 그리되었다는 것이다. 중국을 통해 문물을 접해 온 한반도 사자들도 중국 사자의 모습 그대로다. 물론 근대로 넘어와 실물을 접하게 된 이후의 모습은 황금빛 갈기가 멋진 모습이다. 애니메이션 ‘라이온 킹’에 등장하는 심바를 떠올리면 되겠다.사자가 이처럼 인간사회에서 추앙받은 데 비해 호랑이에 대한 대접은 시원찮았다. 동물학자에 따르면 사자와 호랑이는 많이 다르다. 호랑이는 주로 컴컴한 밀림에 서식한다. 당연히 사자처럼 지평선을 바라보며 명상에 빠진 듯한 멋진 모습을 기대하기 어렵다. 사자처럼 가족을 거느리거나 무리를 지어 다니지 않는다. 완전 ‘도꼬다이’ 체질이다. 사자는 배만 부르면 옆에서 귀찮게 해도 짐짓 모른 체 한다. 호랑이는 다르다. 즉각 제압한다고 한다. 이처럼 둘은 많이 다르다. 그래도 한국에서 호랑이는 제법 대접받아 왔다. 절에 가면 산신령이 올라탄 호랑이가 눈에 띈다. 민화에도 자주 등장한다. 그러나 서양인들에게 호랑이는 여전히 부정적이다. 그런 호랑이가 해외에서 최근 인기라고 한다. 호랑이 굿즈 ‘더피’까지 동났다. ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’의 인기 덕분이다. K컬처가 서양인에게 호랑이 이미지까지 긍정적으로 만들고 있다.