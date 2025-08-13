Workplace deaths spark mass resignations, but punishment alone cannot solve the problem (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung vowed to overhaul Korea’s “backward industrial accident republic” during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, calling for stronger investigations, harsher penalties for corporate executives and higher fines to prevent workplace fatalities. The remarks came as the Ministry of Employment and Labor outlined measures to accelerate probes and increase punitive action.Lee’s rhetoric has sharpened in recent weeks. After four worker deaths at construction sites this year and a severe electric shock incident on Aug. 4 that left a worker unconscious, he raised the possibility of prosecuting Posco Eco & Challenge (E&C) for “murder with willful negligence.” He also ordered officials to explore every legal means, including revoking the company’s construction license and barring it from public bids. On Aug. 9, a day after a fatal fall at a DL Construction apartment project, Lee directed that all fatal industrial accidents be reported to him immediately.The administration has moved swiftly. On Aug. 12, labor inspectors and police raided Posco E&C’s headquarters and subcontractors, deploying more than 70 personnel. Facing the threat of tough punitive measures, industry leaders are on edge. In a show of accountability, DL Construction’s CEO, all executives, site managers and team leaders — 80 people in total — resigned on Aug. 11. Work at the company’s sites has halted, with DL Construction and parent company DL E&C suspending operations at more than 120 locations.Lee is correct that nothing outweighs human life, and reducing workplace fatalities is imperative. Yet pressuring companies alone will not solve the problem. Fatal accidents are concentrated in construction and manufacturing, sectors characterized by multilayered subcontracting that pushes dangerous tasks down the chain. Lowest-bid contracts and tight project deadlines create conditions where safety is neglected. Communication barriers with a growing foreign work force and the aging of on-site labor add further risk.Without addressing these structural issues, punitive measures will have limited effect. Last year, 827 people died from workplace accidents — an average of 2.4 per day. While every accident should be thoroughly investigated and punished, zero fatalities is an unrealistic goal. Excessive focus on punishment could stifle activity in construction and manufacturing and encourage underreporting. The concealment rate for industrial accidents was already 66.6 percent in 2021, meaning two out of three cases were hidden.Preventing workplace deaths requires more than punitive enforcement. It demands institutional support for safety, improved systems for accident prevention, and reform of the subcontracting structure. Without tackling these root causes, punitive action alone will not bring lasting change.‘산재와의 전쟁’에 나선 이재명 대통령이 어제 국무회의에서 “후진적인 산재 공화국을 반드시 뜯어고치도록 해야겠다”고 강조했다. 이를 위해 산재 관련 기업의 입찰 자격 제한 영구 박탈과 과징금 제도 도입, 안전관리 미비 사업장 신고 시 파격적인 보상금 지급 방안 등을 검토하라고 주문했다.산재 척결에 대한 대통령의 발언 수위는 높아지고 있다. 올해 시공 현장에서 4건의 사망사고와 지난 4일 감전에 따른 노동자 의식불명 사고가 발생한 포스코이앤씨에 대해 ‘미필적 고의에 의한 살인’을 언급하는 한편, 건설면허 취소와 공공입찰 금지 등 법률상 가능한 방안을 모두 찾아보라고 주문했다. DL건설의 신축 아파트 현장에서 추락 사망사고가 발생한 이튿날인 지난 9일에는 “앞으로 모든 산업재해 사망사고는 최대한 빠른 속도로 직보하라”고 지시했다.대통령이 산재에 대한 강경 대응 방침을 밝히며 정부도 산재 처벌에 속도를 내고 있다. 고용부와 경찰은 어제 근로감독관과 경찰 70여 명을 투입해 포스코이앤씨 본사와 하청업체에 대한 압수수색을 했다.산재사고를 낸 건설사에 대한 고강도 징벌적 제재를 예고한 대통령과 정부의 서슬 퍼런 기세에 업계는 몸을 바짝 낮추고 있다. 사망사고에 대한 책임 차원에서 DL건설의 대표이사와 모든 임원, 현장소장·팀장을 포함한 80명이 지난 11일 사표를 냈다. 공사 현장은 올 스톱이다. DL건설과 모기업인 DL이앤씨는 120개가 넘는 현장 작업을 전면 중단했다.대통령의 말대로 사람 목숨보다 중요한 것은 없다. 산재를 막고 줄여야 하는 이유다. 하지만 기업을 닦달하는 것만으로 문제를 풀 수는 없다. 산재 발생 빈도가 높은 건설과 제조업은 원청과 하청으로 이뤄진 다단계 하도급 구조로 ‘위험의 외주화’가 만연해 있다. 최저가 입찰제와 공기 단축 압박은 안전에 소홀할 수밖에 없는 환경을 만들고 있다. 게다가 외국인 노동자 증가에 따른 의사소통의 어려움이나 현장 근로자 고령화도 문제로 지적된다. 이런 본질적이며 구조적인 문제를 해결하지 않은 채 기업에만 윽박지르는 건 한계가 있다.지난해 산재사고 사망자는 827명이다. 하루에 2.4명꼴로 발생했다. 산업 현장에서 안전사고는 발생할 수 있고, 현실적으로 산재사고를 제로(0)로 만드는 건 불가능하다. 징벌적 제재에만 집중하면 건설·제조업 생산 현장의 위축은 피할 수 없다. 산재 발생을 감추려는 시도가 늘어나는 부작용도 낳을 것이다. 이미 산재 은폐율(2021년)은 66.6%에 이른다. 3건 중 2건은 감춰졌다는 이야기다.산재가 발생하면 철저한 조사와 처벌을 해야 하지만, 그것만으로는 산재를 막을 수 없다. 산재 예방을 위한 각종 제도 지원과 시스템 구축, 하도급 체제 정비가 함께 이뤄져야 한다. 징벌이 능사는 아니다.