Rookie boy band Cortis to hold fan meet and greet at Korea University on Sept. 8

Not just high notes: 'KPop Demon Hunters' No. 1 hit 'Golden' revitalizes Korean Wave on global stage

Seventeen donates $250,000 to Unesco for International Youth Day

Psy to perform at 80th Liberation Day eve event for free

Related Stories

'Kpop Demon Hunters' continues chart success on Billboard in U.S.

Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' slays the charts with global soundtrack success

Billboard to meet Korean readers for first time with 'Billboard K' in June

U.S. K-pop fans buy CDs, but less than half go to concerts, Billboard survey reveals

'Im Nayeon' comes in at No. 7 on Billboard 200 albums chart