 Police investigate G-Dragon, YG Entertainment founder over alleged copyright infringement
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Police investigate G-Dragon, YG Entertainment founder over alleged copyright infringement

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 11:04
Singer G-Dragon [NEWS1]

Singer G-Dragon [NEWS1]

 
Police are investigating G-Dragon, the singer-songwriter and member of boy band Big Bang, and Yang Hyun-suk, founder and chief producer of YG Entertainment, over allegations of copyright infringement.
 
The Mapo Police Precinct in western Seoul received a complaint in November 2024 from a composer and launched an investigation, according to police Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
The individual alleges that YG Entertainment illegally copied a song he created, then produced and distributed it as part of an album, violating copyright law.
 
Police have questioned some of the people involved in the case and conducted two raids, including one on YG Entertainment’s headquarters.
 
“The investigation is ongoing,” a police official said.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags YG Entertainment G-Dragon Korea Copyright

More in K-pop

Police investigate G-Dragon, YG Entertainment founder over alleged copyright infringement

Ampers&One may be 'imperfect' but 'confident' with 'Loud & Proud' — in pictures

Twice's Chaeyoung to release debut solo album 'Lil Fantasy vol. 1' on Sept. 12

Minnie of i-dle to star in Thai remake of 2004 rom-com '50 First Dates'

Stray Kids' Felix appointed new global ambassador for cosmetics brand Hera

Related Stories

G-Dragon's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment ends

Artist G-Dragon donates “You Quiz on the Block” winnings to his anti-drug organization

Übermensch tour takes G-Dragon to 8 more cities in Asia

Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week

G-Dragon reveals relationship status in teaser video for MBC reality show 'Good Day'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)