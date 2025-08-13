Police investigate G-Dragon, YG Entertainment founder over alleged copyright infringement
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 11:04
Police are investigating G-Dragon, the singer-songwriter and member of boy band Big Bang, and Yang Hyun-suk, founder and chief producer of YG Entertainment, over allegations of copyright infringement.
The Mapo Police Precinct in western Seoul received a complaint in November 2024 from a composer and launched an investigation, according to police Tuesday.
The individual alleges that YG Entertainment illegally copied a song he created, then produced and distributed it as part of an album, violating copyright law.
Police have questioned some of the people involved in the case and conducted two raids, including one on YG Entertainment’s headquarters.
“The investigation is ongoing,” a police official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
