Minnie of i-dle to star in Thai remake of 2004 rom-com '50 First Dates'

Twice's Chaeyoung to release debut solo album 'Lil Fantasy vol. 1' on Sept. 12

Ampers&One may be 'imperfect' but 'confident' with 'Loud & Proud' — in pictures

Rookie boy band Cortis to hold fan meet and greet at Korea University on Sept. 8

Related Stories

HYBE looks for members of its next boy band

BTS member Suga let off with fine as prosecutors close DUI case

No longer soldiers, BTS's RM and V march back to ARMY

BTS's Jin lands solo track 'Running Wild' on Billboard Hot 100

BTS's Jin to release remix compilation for latest song 'Don't Say You Love Me'