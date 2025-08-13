 Rookie boy band Cortis to hold fan meet and greet at Korea University on Sept. 8
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 12:00
Poster for Cortis's ″Release Party″ event slated for Sept. 8 [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Poster for Cortis's ″Release Party″ event slated for Sept. 8 [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
Rookie boy band Cortis is set to hold its first fan meet and greet on Sept. 8, BigHit Music said Wednesday.
 
Cortis is the newest act in six years from the agency, best known as the home of boy bands BTS and Tomorrow X Together.
 

Titled “Release Party,” the event celebrates the band’s first EP “Color Outside the Lines,” slated for release the same day, and will be held at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul.
 
The event will also be livestreamed.
 
On the day, the five members — Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho — will talk about their thoughts on music and creation as well as put on a never-before-seen performance for fans.
 
“Color Outside the Lines” is comprised of five songs, including the lead track “What You Want” and “GO!” The music video for “GO!” was released on Monday.
 
“What You Want” is set to be released in advance next Monday at 6 p.m.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
Rookie boy band Cortis to hold fan meet and greet at Korea University on Sept. 8

