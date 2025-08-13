Seventeen donates $250,000 to Unesco for International Youth Day
Boy band Seventeen donated $250,000 to Unesco to celebrate International Youth Day on Tuesday, Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday.
The donation will be used in the Global Youth Grant Scheme, a youth support initiative co-launched by Unesco and Seventeen.
The money is from sales of a special edition capsule collection of clothing items “worn, signed or inspired” by Seventeen made in collaboration with the Japanese fashion brand sacai. The collection was sold on Joopiter, an auction house platform founded by Pharrell Williams.
“We have grown so much since our debut by capturing the colorful moments of youth through music infused with our genuine experiences and emotions,” the band said in a statement.
“International Youth Day holds a very special meaning for us. We send a message of support to all young people around the world who are pursuing their dreams.”
Seventeen was the first K-pop act to be invited to the 13th Unesco Youth Forum held at Unesco’s headquarters in Paris in 2023. The band is currently the organization’s goodwill ambassador.
Seventeen debuted in 2015 with the EP “17 Carat.” The band of 13 members is best known for songs like “Adore U” (2015), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017), “Home” (2019), “Left & Right” (2020) and “F*ck My Life” (2023).
The band embarks on its “NEW_” world tour in Incheon on Sept. 13.
