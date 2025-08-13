Actor Kim Tae-hee to return to entertainment show with 'You Quiz on the Block'
Actor Kim Tae-hee will appear on an entertainment show for the first time in 15 years, joining host Yoo Jae-suk as a guest on the tvN talk show “You Quiz on the Block” (2018-).
The actor was spotted while recording on Wednesday, media outlet My Daily reported the same day. Kim’s agency, Story J Company, also confirmed the actor’s scheduled appearance to local media outlets.
News of Kim’s return to talk shows, a favored platform for publicity, comes as the actor is set to make her Hollywood debut in the Prime Video original action drama series, “Butterfly.” Kim will appear alongside Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty and Park Hae-soo in the series, which will premiere on Aug. 22.
Kim’s appearance on “You Quiz on the Block” is the actor’s first in an entertainment show since she went on a KBS 2TV talk show “Win Win” (2010-13) in 2010.
Kim, one of Korea’s most well-known actors, made her debut in the entertainment industry as a model for a commercial in 2000. She has since appeared in popular TV series and movies including SBS’s “Stairway to Heaven” (2003-04) and KBS 2TV’s “Iris” (2009) and most recently in ENA drama “Lies Hidden in My Garden” (2023).
Kim also recently garnered attention after she resumed posting on Instagram for the first time in two years. The actor on Sunday shared a video of herself in New York, where she visited earlier this month for a press conference for “Butterfly,” with a caption saying she “didn’t know how to edit [videos].”
Her husband — singer and actor Jung Ji-hoon, better known as his stage name, Rain — commented with “I’ll teach you. Come over to my house.”
Kim’s Instagram post has since garnered over 54,000 likes and Jung’s comment over 3,200, as of Wednesday.
Kim married Jung in 2017 and have two daughters.
