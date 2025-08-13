 Actor Kim Tae-hee to return to entertainment show with 'You Quiz on the Block'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Actor Kim Tae-hee to return to entertainment show with 'You Quiz on the Block'

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 17:31
Actor Kim Tae-hee poses during the launch event for Bodyfriend’s medical device for herniated discs at the company’s headquarters in the Dogok-dong neighborhood of Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on April 19, 2023. [YONHAP]

Actor Kim Tae-hee poses during the launch event for Bodyfriend’s medical device for herniated discs at the company’s headquarters in the Dogok-dong neighborhood of Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on April 19, 2023. [YONHAP]

 
Actor Kim Tae-hee will appear on an entertainment show for the first time in 15 years, joining host Yoo Jae-suk as a guest on the tvN talk show “You Quiz on the Block” (2018-).
 
The actor was spotted while recording on Wednesday, media outlet My Daily reported the same day. Kim’s agency, Story J Company, also confirmed the actor’s scheduled appearance to local media outlets.
 

Related Article

News of Kim’s return to talk shows, a favored platform for publicity, comes as the actor is set to make her Hollywood debut in the Prime Video original action drama series, “Butterfly.” Kim will appear alongside Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty and Park Hae-soo in the series, which will premiere on Aug. 22.
 
Kim’s appearance on “You Quiz on the Block” is the actor’s first in an entertainment show since she went on a KBS 2TV talk show “Win Win” (2010-13) in 2010.
 
Kim, one of Korea’s most well-known actors, made her debut in the entertainment industry as a model for a commercial in 2000. She has since appeared in popular TV series and movies including SBS’s “Stairway to Heaven” (2003-04) and KBS 2TV’s “Iris” (2009) and most recently in ENA drama “Lies Hidden in My Garden” (2023).
 
Kim also recently garnered attention after she resumed posting on Instagram for the first time in two years. The actor on Sunday shared a video of herself in New York, where she visited earlier this month for a press conference for “Butterfly,” with a caption saying she “didn’t know how to edit [videos].”
 
Her husband — singer and actor Jung Ji-hoon, better known as his stage name, Rain — commented with “I’ll teach you. Come over to my house.”
 
Kim’s Instagram post has since garnered over 54,000 likes and Jung’s comment over 3,200, as of Wednesday.
 
Kim married Jung in 2017 and have two daughters.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags kim tae-hee you quiz on the block butterfly comedy yoo jae-suk tv drama series prime video

More in Television

Photo of Astro's Cha Eun-woo at Army boot camp goes viral

Disney+ series 'Tempest' with Jun Ji-hyun coming Sept. 10

Actor Kim Tae-hee to return to entertainment show with 'You Quiz on the Block'

A Netflix docuseries could change Korea — if the government lets it air

Seoul to host international streaming festival to promote collaboration, investment

Related Stories

President-elect's entertainment show appearance causes much a-Yoon about nothing

TvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' recognized by Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs

Comedian Cho Sae-ho to marry noncelebrity girlfriend in October

'You Quiz on the Block' marks highest viewership since first airing

Footballer Cho Gue-sung to appear in episode of 'You Quiz on the Block'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)