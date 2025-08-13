Disney+ series 'Tempest' with Jun Ji-hyun coming Sept. 10
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 18:00 Updated: 13 Aug. 2025, 18:02
- LIM JEONG-WON
A new poster for the upcoming Disney+ series “Tempest” starring Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won was released Wednesday, cranking up anticipation for the series.
“Tempest” tells the story of Mun-ju, played by Jun, a United Nations ambassador with an esteemed international reputation, who investigates an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate. Standing by her side is San-ho, played by Gang, a mysterious special agent of unknown nationality tasked with protecting her. Together, they face an enormous truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.
“Tempest” is Jun’s return to television for the first time in four years since “Jirisan.”
Gang began his career as a model, and debuted as an actor in 2004 with the romantic comedy “Too Beautiful to Lie,” and made his breakthrough with the film “Temptation of Wolves” (2004). He has since starred in a number of successful films, including “Jeon Woo-chi: The Taoist Wizard” (2009), “Secret Reunion” (2010), “Kundo: Age of the Rampant” (2014) and “The Priests” (2015).
The series is co-directed by Kim Hee-won and Heo Myeong-haeng, who each directed hits such as “Vincenzo” (2021), “Queen of Tears” (2024) and “Badland Hunters” (2024), and written by Jung Seo-kyoung, the screenwriter behind “Decision to Leave” 92022) and “Little Women” (2022).
The nine-episode series will premiere exclusively on Disney+, with the first three episodes coming Sept. 10, followed by two new episodes every Wednesday from Sept. 17.
