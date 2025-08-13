 Disney+ series 'Tempest' with Jun Ji-hyun coming Sept. 10
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Disney+ series 'Tempest' with Jun Ji-hyun coming Sept. 10

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 18:00 Updated: 13 Aug. 2025, 18:02
A poster for the upcoming Disney+ series ″Tempest″ [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

A poster for the upcoming Disney+ series ″Tempest″ [WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA]

 
A new poster for the upcoming Disney+ series “Tempest” starring Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won was released Wednesday, cranking up anticipation for the series.
 
“Tempest” tells the story of Mun-ju, played by Jun, a United Nations ambassador with an esteemed international reputation, who investigates an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate. Standing by her side is San-ho, played by Gang, a mysterious special agent of unknown nationality tasked with protecting her. Together, they face an enormous truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.
 
“Tempest” is Jun’s return to television for the first time in four years since “Jirisan.” She has starred in films such as “Assassination” (2015), “The Thieves” (2012) and “The Berlin File” (2013), as well as the TV drama series “My Love from the Star” (2013).
 
Gang began his career as a model, and debuted as an actor in 2004 with the romantic comedy “Too Beautiful to Lie,” and made his breakthrough with the film “Temptation of Wolves” (2004). He has since starred in a number of successful films, including “Jeon Woo-chi: The Taoist Wizard” (2009), “Secret Reunion” (2010), “Kundo: Age of the Rampant” (2014) and “The Priests” (2015).
 
The series is co-directed by Kim Hee-won and Heo Myeong-haeng, who each directed hits such as “Vincenzo” (2021), “Queen of Tears” (2024) and “Badland Hunters” (2024), and written by Jung Seo-kyoung, the screenwriter behind “Decision to Leave” 92022) and “Little Women” (2022).
 
The nine-episode series will premiere exclusively on Disney+, with the first three episodes coming Sept. 10, followed by two new episodes every Wednesday from Sept. 17.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Disney+ Tempest Jun Ji-hyun Gang Dong-won

More in Television

Photo of Astro's Cha Eun-woo at Army boot camp goes viral

Disney+ series 'Tempest' with Jun Ji-hyun coming Sept. 10

Actor Kim Tae-hee to return to entertainment show with 'You Quiz on the Block'

A Netflix docuseries could change Korea — if the government lets it air

Seoul to host international streaming festival to promote collaboration, investment

Related Stories

Actor Jun Ji-hyun donates 100 million won to victims of fire along east coast

Gang Dong-won to play redemption-seeking dancer in 'Wild Thing'

Actor Gang Dong-won, boy band iKON leave YG Entertainment

Actor Gang Dong-won establishes his own entertainment agency

Actor Gang Dong-won signs with U.S. talent agency Creative Artists Agency
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)