Photo of Astro's Cha Eun-woo at Army boot camp goes viral
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 18:02
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo's picture after he enlisted in the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, is making waves in the online community on Wednesday.
Pictures of Cha and his troops were released through the army's online website on Wednesday. The pictures soon went viral online and led to a swarm of comments from fans supporting him on his journey.
Comments particularly pointed out how he "looks fabulous in military clothing" and that they "wish he stays safe" and how his looks "are at the level of genius on the handsome-ness scale."
The K-pop boy band Astro member enlisted in the army on June 28. After completing basic training, he will serve in the Army’s military band. Cha is scheduled to be discharged on Jan. 27, 2027.
In a YouTube livestream the day before enlistment, Cha revealed his freshly shaved hair and shared his thoughts on enlistment.
“It’s amazing that this day has come for me. My hair is the shortest it’s been since I was 2 or 3 years old,” he said. “I’ll complete my service in good health, and I hope good luck comes your way in whatever you do.”
Cha debuted in 2014 as an actor with a minor role in the film “My Brilliant Life” and subsequently as a member of boy band Astro in 2016.
Despite his service commitments, Cha’s projects will continue to roll out. His new solo album is set to release in September. He will also appear in the upcoming Netflix series “The Wonder Fools” in 2026 and feature in the film "First Ride" in October.
