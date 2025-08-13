Korea signs joint APEC statement supporting women’s rights
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 15:00 Updated: 13 Aug. 2025, 15:03
All ministerial delegations from the 21 member economies of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) adopted a joint statement on Tuesday in support of women's rights.
The agreement was reached during the APEC Women and the Economy Forum in Incheon, the first such event that Korea has hosted since its launch in 2011.
“We recognized the importance of advancing women’s empowerment, economic participation and leadership to respond to demographic shifts, such as declining birthrates, aging populations and changes in industrial structure driven by the advancements of digital technologies, including AI,” Vice Minister of Gender Equality and Family Shin Young-sook said in a press briefing at Songdo Convensia outlining the statement’s key points.
Shin currently serves as acting minister; the ministerial post has been vacant since February of last year.
“We will continue to identify and support the participation and leadership of women and girls in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and the digital and AI industries to ensure women can actively engage in and fully benefit from the digital economy,” she added.
The members also pledged to “build a safe society by preventing and eliminating violence against women” and to “achieve a sustainable future by providing quality care in response to demographic and social changes.”
According to the ministry, about 120 ministerial officials from across APEC member economies took part in the forum.
In a welcome address on Tuesday, Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok stressed the urgency of the challenges ahead.
“Shifts in population structure, such as low birthrates, aging population and the transformation brought by digital technology and AI, are generational challenges and shared responsibilities for all APEC members,” he said, further highlighting the importance of expanding women’s economic participation.
The forum is part of the Third Senior Officials’ Meeting and Related Meetings, which began on July 26 and continues through Friday in Songdo, Incheon. It comes ahead of the APEC Leaders’ Meeting, which is scheduled to take place this fall in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
