Deluge in capital region kills one, forces road closures
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 18:37
Torrential rain of more than 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) per hour drenched the Seoul metropolitan area on Wednesday, killing a hotel employee in Incheon and causing structural collapses, road closures and other damage.
A man driving in Jung District, Incheon, skidded off a rain-slick road and plunged into a lake at around 7:20 a.m. Police said CCTV footage showed the vehicle, driven by the employee of a nearby hotel, veering sharply before falling through a break in the fence.
A witness called emergency services and said, “I thought I saw something wrong, and it looked like there had been an accident.”
Rescue crews arrived quickly, but about an hour and a half had passed before the vehicle was pulled from the water, and the man was already dead.
Heavy rain also caused a wall and other structures to collapse in an apartment complex in Dong District, Incheon, while flooding at Jeongseojin Jungang Market and Gangnam Market in Seo District prompted firefighters to carry out emergency response measures.
“We have received 210 reports of rain-related damage as of 1 p.m.,” Incheon fire authorities said.
Transportation was severely disrupted.
“We completed repairs at Bakchon Station, which had been bypassed since 11:56 a.m. due to flooding, and resumed train service at 2:15 p.m.,” the Incheon Transit Corporation said on Wednesday.
At about 11:10 a.m., train operations on the Gyeongin Line between Juan Station in Michuhol District and Bupyeong Station in Bupyeong District stopped for about an hour due to flooding.
Incheon raised its emergency alert to level 2 at 8:35 a.m., with around 1,500 public officials on emergency duty.
Gyeonggi also raised its emergency alert to level 2 at noon, ordering evacuations in parts of Goyang, Namyangju and Paju as river levels rose rapidly.
Around 1:20 p.m., six people were rescued from a flooded greenhouse in Deogyang District, Goyang. At 12:30 p.m., four people escaped after three cars were submerged in Yangju and 12 others were evacuated from a mountain lodge in the city, at around the same time.
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency said it had received 207 emergency calls between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m., including 131 cases of road flooding, 19 of vehicle flooding and 12 of house and store flooding. Police closed traffic in 35 locations, including roads and rivers.
Seoul also reported widespread damage.
The city closed seven major roads, including the Dongbu Expressway and the Naebu Ringway, due to flooding, and restricted access to 29 streams and four riverside parking lots.
Shops near Yeonsinnae Station in northern Seoul were flooded. Gayang Bridge on Olympic-daero toward Gimpo, Gyeonggi was also submerged, leading authorities to close it to traffic.
The city raised its alert level from “caution” to “warning” at 10:30 a.m., with 355 city officials and about 6,300 officials from its 25 districts on emergency duty.
“We expect around 70 millimeters of very heavy rain to fall over the capital region through Thursday morning,” the Korea Meteorological Administration said in a 3:10 p.m. forecast.“Please take special care to prevent safety accidents such as landslides, levee collapses and flooding of facilities.”
BY KIM CHANG-YONG, JEON ICK-JIN AND CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
