Rain advisories issued for Seoul as downpours forecast nationwide

Heavy rain advisories hit Seoul on Wednesday as rain poured across the capital, bringing relief from the sweltering summer heat.
The warning covered parts of the greater capital area and the northern coast of South Chungcheong. Officials issued them for northeastern, southwestern and northwestern Seoul at 6:30 a.m.
A strong rain system is hovering over the capital region, with more rain clouds moving in from the Yellow Sea. Central regions of the country are expected to see torrential downpours of 30 to 50 millimeters (1.18 to 1.97 inches) per hour between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.
Rainfall totals could exceed 200 millimeters in northern Incheon and northern Gyeonggi by Thursday, 150 millimeters in the inland areas of central and northern Gangwon and 100 millimeters in northern South Chungcheong.
Southern regions are forecast to receive between 5 and 40 millimeters of rain through Wednesday afternoon.
Since early Wednesday morning, heavy rain in Seoul has led to the closure of all 29 city streams, including the Cheonggye Stream and Anyang Stream. The road under Jeungsan Bridge was also closed from 6:40 a.m.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued the first stage of its emergency response plan, the “caution” level, and mobilized 355 city officials and 3,110 district officials to maintain emergency operations. Thirty-one rainwater pumping stations, including the Magok 2 pumping station, were operating.
City officials said they will continue monitoring weather, stream and road conditions to respond accordingly.
Strong winds are also expected along the west coast and in inland central regions Wednesday.
Daytime highs are forecast to reach 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul and 27 degrees Celsius in Chuncheon, while southern cities like Jeonju and Daegu will see highs of 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.
