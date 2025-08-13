 Torrential downpours cause flood damage from Goyang to Incheon
Torrential downpours cause flood damage from Goyang to Incheon

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 13:59
A car is submerged in a flooded road in the Daejang-dong area near Daegok Station in Goyang, Gyeonggi, after heavy rainfall on Aug. 13 in this photo provided by a reader. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Up to 127 millimeters (5 inches) of heavy rains hit Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday morning, causing flooding across the city. The city government activated its disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters and ordered all civil servants report for emergency duty.
 
In Deokyang District’s Hyeoncheon-dong in Goyang, 100.5 millimeters of rain fell in just one hour as of 11:50 a.m.
 

In Incheon, which has been under heavy rain alerts since early Wednesday, roads and homes were flooded from the early morning hours. The city government said it had received 14 reports of rain-related damage as of 10 a.m.
 
In Jung District’s Unnam-dong, a house and nearby road were submerged at 5:39 a.m., prompting an emergency response. Around the same time, homes in Juan-dong in Michuhol District, Gajeong-dong in Seo District and Jakjeon-dong in Gyeyang District were also flooded, with firefighters carrying out drainage work. At 4:35 a.m., the Namdong 2 Pump Station at the Incheon Environmental Corporation’s Seunggi facility in Namdong District was inundated.
 
The city has closed three roads and restricted access to 12 streams. A heavy rain warning went into effect in Ongjin County at 7 a.m. and in inland Incheon and Ganghwa County at 8:30 a.m. A landslide warning was also issued in Ongjin at 10:52 a.m.
 
Pedestrians walk on Sejong-daero in Jung District, central Seoul, on Aug. 13, as a heavy rain advisory was issued for parts of the city. [YONHAP]

Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said it has closed all sections of the Dongbu Expressway in both directions from noon. Authorities urged drivers to take alternative routes. The city also closed the road under Jeungsan Bridge at 11:25 a.m. and the Gaehwa Underpass on Gaehwadong-ro at 11:53 a.m.
 
Early morning downpours in Seoul forced the closure of all 29 streams in the city, including Cheonggyecheon and Anyangcheon.
 
The first floor of a building in the Daejang-dong area near Daegok Station in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 12 in this photo provided by a reader. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has issued heavy rain warnings for Bucheon, Gimpo, Pocheon, Gapyeong, Goyang, Yangju, Uijeongbu, Paju and Namyangju in Gyeonggi; northeastern, southwestern and northwestern Seoul; Incheon and Ganghwa and Ongjin Counties.
 
A heavy rain warning is issued when at least 90 millimeters of rain is expected in three hours or at least 180 millimeters in 12 hours. A heavy rain advisory is issued when 60 millimeters of rain is expected in three hours or at least 110 millimeters in 12 hours.
 
Areas that saw more than 30 millimeters of rain in an hour include Punggok-ri in Gimpo’s Gochon-eup, Gyeonggi; Jingwan-dong, Eunpyeong District, in northern Seoul; Dongsan-dong, Deokyang District, Goyang; Hwagok-dong, Gangseo District, western Seoul; and Gyeongseo-dong, Seo District, Incheon.
 
Officials warned that these areas face a high risk of flash flooding or overflowing rivers. Residents are advised to remain indoors and call 119 for help if needed.
 
“Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in areas with rain, so please take precautions against accidents,” a KMA official said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG, JANG GU-SEUL, JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags korea goyang gyeonggi seoul rain heavy rain weather traffic

