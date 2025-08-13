Sogang University opens Digital Innovation Campus to support AI, chip and mobility startups
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 16:32
- LEE TAE-HEE
Sogang University held an opening ceremony for the new Sogang-Pangyo Digital Innovation Campus on Wednesday, aiming to offer entrepreneurship support for startups in AI, semiconductors and mobility.
The campus uses the third to sixth floors of the Widen Tower building in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, covering over 10,279 square meters (110,642 square feet).
The campus will mainly focus on offering support to AI, semiconductors and mobility startups, as well as conducting research in those fields.
Startup office space is built on the third, fifth and sixth floors of the campus building, with a coworking area and lounge on the fourth floor. An Industry-coupled Cooperation Center is also on the fifth floor, which will be used by researchers and startups as part of the university's industry-academia partnership projects.
The campus will also offer training programs, such as the Global Program for Advanced Semiconductor Design, which will run until Nov. 28 at the campus' Sogang SoC Design and Education Center.
“The Pangyo campus will be a hub to foster global companies and startups, and also nurture talent who will lead future industries,” said Sim Jong-hyeok, president of Sogang University. “We will bring together Sogang University's research capabilities and startup expertise to create a new industry-academia cooperation model.”
