 North Korea celebrates 80th independence anniversary with events glorifying Kim leadership
North Korea celebrates 80th independence anniversary with events glorifying Kim leadership

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 14:26
Visitors browse photos during an exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the Korean Peninsula's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule in this photo published by the Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 5. [YONHAP]

North Korea has launched exhibitions and other public events glorifying the three-generation rule of leader Kim Jong-un's family to mark the upcoming 80th anniversary of national independence, according to state media on Wednesday.
 
An opening ceremony for a stamp exhibition took place in Pyongyang the previous day to celebrate the anniversary, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, as both South and North Korea are set to mark Friday the 80th year since liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
 

The exhibition features stamps depicting the leadership of the Kim family, from founder Kim Il-sung to his son Kim Jong-il and grandson Kim Jong-un, and their achievements in national liberation, building state wealth and strengthening military forces, the KCNA said.
 
In North Korea, late state founder Kim's political legitimacy is rooted in his claimed contributions as an independence hero, and the regime typically uses the liberation anniversary to boost loyalty to the ruling family.
 
According to the KCNA, another photo exhibition celebrating the anniversary has been underway since last week, featuring images of the founder during the anti-Japanese independence movement, key moments from Kim Jong-un's leadership and the 2023 launch of North Korea's first military reconnaissance satellite.
 
Visitors to the show are being reminded of the "excellency" of Kim Jong-un, the KCNA said, describing him as "raising the dignity of our republic to the highest level with his thoroughly autonomous conviction and incomparable courage."
 
According to North Korean media, workers across the country have also visited history museums and a cemetery for national heroes to commemorate the founder's anti-Japanese struggle. State media have also aired special programs featuring his independence activities ahead of the 80th liberation anniversary.
 

Yonhap
