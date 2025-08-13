 North Korea's Kim voices 'full support' for Russia in phone talks with Putin
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim voices 'full support' for Russia in phone talks with Putin

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 14:42
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang after signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June. [RODONG SINMUN]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang after signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June. [RODONG SINMUN]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed his "full support" for Russia during his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday, as the two nations have been deepening military cooperation.
 
Kim and Putin held phone talks the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, marking the first time that the North has disclosed details about its leader's phone conversation with a foreign leader.
 

Related Article

 
Kim "expressed firm conviction that the DPRK would always remain faithful to the spirit of the DPRK-Russia treaty and fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future," the KCNA said.
 
DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's full name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Russia Vladimir Putin Kim Jong-un phone call

More in North Korea

Kim, Putin talk on phone in 'strategy session' before U.S.-Russia summit

Don't overinterpret North's actions, experts warn after underwhelming response to South's loudspeaker withdrawal

18 hours of work, 2 days off a year: North's laborers in Russia exposed to 'slave-like' conditions

North Korea's Kim voices 'full support' for Russia in phone talks with Putin

Putin briefs North Korean leader on upcoming summit with Trump: Report

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un meets Vladimir Putin at Russian spaceport after four-year gap

Putin briefs North Korean leader on upcoming summit with Trump: Report

North Korean leader meets top Russian security official on anniversary of Kim-Putin summit: KCNA

Russian flights suggest transfers of military tech to North Korea

Russia's lower house ratifies treaty with North Korea on mutual military support
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)