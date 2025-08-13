North Korea's Kim voices 'full support' for Russia in phone talks with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed his "full support" for Russia during his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday, as the two nations have been deepening military cooperation.Kim and Putin held phone talks the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, marking the first time that the North has disclosed details about its leader's phone conversation with a foreign leader.Kim "expressed firm conviction that the DPRK would always remain faithful to the spirit of the DPRK-Russia treaty and fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future," the KCNA said.DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's full name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Yonhap