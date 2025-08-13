Putin briefs North Korean leader on upcoming summit with Trump: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his forthcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call, a news report said Tuesday, as Moscow and Pyongyang continue to deepen their security partnership.The Kremlin press service announced the call, Russia's TASS news agency reported, as Trump and Putin are set to hold talks in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday to discuss efforts to halt fighting in the war in Ukraine."The Russian president also shared with Kim Jong-un information in the context of his upcoming talks with U.S. President Donald Trump," the service was quoted by TASS as saying.The Kremlin also said that Putin "highly" assessed Pyongyang's support for operations in Russia's western front-line Kursk region, noting the "valor, heroism and selflessness" of North Korean soldiers, according to TASS.The remarks appeared to refer to the North's deployment of troops to support Moscow's war efforts against Ukraine.The call between Putin and Kim was yet another sign that the two countries have been maintaining close military and diplomatic cooperation in line with the "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty that they signed during a summit in Pyongyang in June last year.Yonhap