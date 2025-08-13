 Putin briefs North Korean leader on upcoming summit with Trump: Report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Putin briefs North Korean leader on upcoming summit with Trump: Report

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 14:41
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019. [AP/YONHAP]

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his forthcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call, a news report said Tuesday, as Moscow and Pyongyang continue to deepen their security partnership.
 
The Kremlin press service announced the call, Russia's TASS news agency reported, as Trump and Putin are set to hold talks in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday to discuss efforts to halt fighting in the war in Ukraine.
 

Related Article

 
"The Russian president also shared with Kim Jong-un information in the context of his upcoming talks with U.S. President Donald Trump," the service was quoted by TASS as saying.
 
The Kremlin also said that Putin "highly" assessed Pyongyang's support for operations in Russia's western front-line Kursk region, noting the "valor, heroism and selflessness" of North Korean soldiers, according to TASS.
 
The remarks appeared to refer to the North's deployment of troops to support Moscow's war efforts against Ukraine.
 
The call between Putin and Kim was yet another sign that the two countries have been maintaining close military and diplomatic cooperation in line with the "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty that they signed during a summit in Pyongyang in June last year.
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Russia Kim Jong-un Vladimir Putin

More in North Korea

Kim, Putin talk on phone in 'strategy session' before U.S.-Russia summit

Don't overinterpret North's actions, experts warn after underwhelming response to South's loudspeaker withdrawal

18 hours of work, 2 days off a year: North's laborers in Russia exposed to 'slave-like' conditions

North Korea's Kim voices 'full support' for Russia in phone talks with Putin

Putin briefs North Korean leader on upcoming summit with Trump: Report

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un meets Vladimir Putin at Russian spaceport after four-year gap

North Korean leader meets top Russian security official on anniversary of Kim-Putin summit: KCNA

Russian flights suggest transfers of military tech to North Korea

Russia's lower house ratifies treaty with North Korea on mutual military support

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin’s bromance — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)