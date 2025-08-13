 Special counsel raids PPP headquarters in probe into ex-first lady
Special counsel raids PPP headquarters in probe into ex-first lady

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 11:34
The People Power Party logo is seen at its headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]

The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee raided the People Power Party's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday morning.
 
The team, led by special prosecutor Min Joong-ki, began the raid on Wednesday morning, to secure evidence regarding Kim's alleged meddling in candidate nominations during the parliamentary by-elections in 2022 and general elections in 2024.
 

The news comes less than a day after the court granted an arrest warrant for Kim on Tuesday night.
 
Kim's arrest, along with the detention of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, marks the first time in constitutional history that a former presidential couple has been jailed simultaneously.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags People Power Party Kim Keon Hee special probe

