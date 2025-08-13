7-year sentence eyed for man accused of attempting to abduct girl from elementary school
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 09:50
Prosecutors on Tuesday requested a seven-year prison sentence for a man in his 70s indicted for attempting to abduct an elementary school girl by luring her with snacks.
During a hearing at the Uijeongbu District Court, the prosecution sought the sentence for the man, who has been detained and charged with attempted abduction of a minor and commission of indecent acts on a child under the age of 13.
The man allegedly tried to abduct the girl on May 22 near an elementary school in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, as she was on her way to school. He is accused of offering her snacks and other treats to coax her into his car.
The girl’s parents, who were watching from a distance, intervened and stopped him, at which point he fled the scene.
Police, responding to the parents’ report, arrested the man after reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, which also showed that he had approached the girl on the two preceding days as well.
The man’s lawyer told the court that his client had no prior criminal record, had served as a member of a crime prevention committee and received a commendation from the justice minister. The lawyer requested leniency, adding that the man's health was poor and that the victim's family had forgiven him.
In his final statement, the man said he regretted “causing mental distress to the victim and her parents.”
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
