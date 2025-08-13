Domestic measles cases rise after traveling abroad to affected countries, health authorities urge caution
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 18:00
The number of measles cases in Korea has risen 45 percent this year compared to the same period. Health authorities caution travelers visiting countries with measles outbreaks and urge everyone to be vigilant for symptoms within three weeks of returning.
A total of 68 measles cases have been reported in Korea so far this year as of Saturday, up from 47 during the same period last year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Wednesday.
Measles is a highly contagious acute viral disease transmitted through contact with an infected person or via coughing and sneezing from an infected person. Symptoms first begin with cold-like signs such as a cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis, followed by a high fever and a full-body rash.
Seventy-two percent of this year’s cases — 49 patients — were infected abroad and diagnosed after entering Korea. Vietnam was the source of the largest number of cases, 42, followed by South Africa with three cases and Uzbekistan, Thailand, Italy and Mongolia with one each. These imported cases led to an additional 19 domestic infections, accounting for 28 percent of the total number of infections.
The uptick in measles cases is a global trend, reflecting the increase in international travel after the end of Covid-19 travel restrictions and decreased measles vaccination rates post pandemic.
Since last year, there has been a significant increase in measles cases, particularly in countries with low vaccination rates. Korea is certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as measles-free, and its second-dose vaccination rate is high at 96 percent as of 2023.
However, more than half, or 54 percent, of domestic patients this year have not been vaccinated against measles with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine or are unaware of their vaccination history. This suggests that many cases can be attributed to unvaccinated people who are traveling abroad.
“More than 90 percent of unvaccinated people exposed to measles will become infected,” the KDCA warned.
Nearby countries listed as outbreak areas include Cambodia, the Philippines, China, Mongolia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam. WHO data show that Cambodia, with 2,582 cases, and the Philippines, with 2,259 cases, have each reported over 2,000 cases of measles this year, posing a significant risk for Korean travelers to Southeast Asia.
The KDCA recommends that unvaccinated individuals or those unsure of their status receive the MMR vaccine before traveling to affected countries. After returning, travelers should monitor for symptoms such as fever or rash for three weeks, the incubation period being 7 to 21 days. The average incubation period is 10 to 12 days.
Anyone showing symptoms should avoid contact with high-risk household members, such as unvaccinated infants or pregnant women, and seek immediate medical attention, informing health care providers of recent overseas travel.
“If measles-like symptoms occur within three weeks of returning from abroad, visit a medical facility promptly, disclose your travel history and get examined,” said KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan. “Medical institutions should check recent overseas travel when measles is suspected and report cases quickly to local health authorities.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)