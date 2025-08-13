Heavy rains force evacuations in Incheon and Gyeonggi — in pictures
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 21:43
Heavy rains swept across the central region of the country on Wednesday, killing one person in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, and forcing 26 others to evacuate in Incheon and Gyeonggi.
Downpours of 20 to 40 millimeters an hour (0.79 to 1.57 inches an hour) drenched the Seoul metropolitan area and northern Gangwon around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
The rainfall is expected to continue, particularly in the central region, until Thursday due to the influence of a stationary front and low pressure.
Heavy rain advisories were in effect for Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and South Chungcheong as of Wednesday afternoon.
A driver presumed to be in his 80s was found dead in the backseat of a vehicle in a stream near Daebocheon Stream in Gochon-eup, Gimpo, Gyeonggi, according to the Gimpo Fire Department on Wednesday. In Gimpo, rainfall reached 101.5 millimeters over a 60-minute period around noon.
Five households in Incheon and 21 households in Gyeonggi were temporarily evacuated. Excluding one person who returned home, 25 people are staying in temporary housing facilities, including community centers, senior centers and public facilities.
Seventy-three reports of damage to public and private facilities were received, including 66 incidents of flooded roads, one incident of a collapsed road, one toppled tree, and five counts of residential flooding.
At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters raised the flood warning to "caution" and increased the headquarters’ emergency response level to Level 2.
