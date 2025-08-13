 Heavy rains force evacuations in Incheon and Gyeonggi — in pictures
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 21:43
Firefighters work to rescue a driver trapped in a vehicle flooded with rainwater near a bridge in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 13. [YONHAP]

Heavy rains swept across the central region of the country on Wednesday, killing one person in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, and forcing 26 others to evacuate in Incheon and Gyeonggi.
 
Downpours of 20 to 40 millimeters an hour (0.79 to 1.57 inches an hour) drenched the Seoul metropolitan area and northern Gangwon around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
 

The rainfall is expected to continue, particularly in the central region, until Thursday due to the influence of a stationary front and low pressure.
 
Heavy rain advisories were in effect for Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and South Chungcheong as of Wednesday afternoon.
 
A driver presumed to be in his 80s was found dead in the backseat of a vehicle in a stream near Daebocheon Stream in Gochon-eup, Gimpo, Gyeonggi, according to the Gimpo Fire Department on Wednesday. In Gimpo, rainfall reached 101.5 millimeters over a 60-minute period around noon.
 
An official inspects a greenhouse that suffered flood damage at a flower farm in Byeongbang-dong, Gyeyang District, Incheon, on Aug. 13. [YONHAP]

Merchants and shop owners clean a street after heavy rain near Yeonsinnae Station in Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, on Aug. 13. [NEWS1]

Five households in Incheon and 21 households in Gyeonggi were temporarily evacuated. Excluding one person who returned home, 25 people are staying in temporary housing facilities, including community centers, senior centers and public facilities.
 
Seventy-three reports of damage to public and private facilities were received, including 66 incidents of flooded roads, one incident of a collapsed road, one toppled tree, and five counts of residential flooding.
 
At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters raised the flood warning to "caution" and increased the headquarters’ emergency response level to Level 2.
 
A farmer torches the leaves of watermelons that are dying due to erratic weather at the Mudeungsan Watermelon Village in Geumgok-dong, Buk District, Gwangju, on Aug. 13. [YONHAP]

Ducks are seen during an evacuation from the Jungnangcheon River in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, as heavy rains fall across the metropolitan area on Aug. 13. [YONHAP]

A street in Goyang, Gyeonggi is seen submerged in rainwater as heavy rain warnings are issued for the greater Seoul region on Aug. 13. [NEWS1]

A driver leaves their flooded vehicle on Hwarang-ro in Deogyang District, Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 13. [YONHAP]

A street in Incheon, Gyeonggi, is seen submerged in rainwater on Aug. 13. [YONHAP]

Sewage water bursts out from manholes in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 13. [YONHAP]

A house damaged by a landslide last month in Shinsang-ri, Jojong-myeon, Gapyeong, Gyeonggi is seen on Aug. 13 after heavy rains hit the nearby metropolitan area. [YONHAP]

Firefighters rescue workers from a greenhouse in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 13. [NEWS1]

A traditional market in Seo District, Incheon, is seen submerged in water as heavy rainfall hits the metropolitan area on Aug. 13. [NEWS1]

People cross a street in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 13 as heavy rainfall sweeps through central regions of the country. [YONHAP]

The entrance to Cheonggye Stream is blocked off as heavy rain warnings are issued for Seoul on Aug. 13. [YONHAP]

BY LIM JEONG-WON


