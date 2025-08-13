High school student says thank you to firefighters by donating coffee with gov't vouchers
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 17:19
A high school student in Sejong turned government-issued consumption vouchers into a gesture of gratitude, buying 50 cups of coffee for local firefighters who once came to his family’s aid.
The Sejong Northern Fire Station said Wednesday that the student — whose name was not released — had purchased 50 cups of coffee from a nearby cafe on Friday and personally delivered them to the station.
The coffee was bought with the consumption coupons provided to the student.
“My parents run a shop at the Sejong Traditional Market, and when a fire broke out there last winter, the firefighters worked so hard to put it out that I really wanted to repay them,” the student said. “I’m even happier knowing I was able to use the coupons in such a meaningful way.”
Firefighters and staff who received the coffee said the gesture greatly moved them.
“This act of sharing goes beyond a simple donation; the student’s gesture is a model example of ‘good consumption’ that supports neighbors and strengthens the community,” said Kim Jeon-su, chief of the Sejong Northern Fire Station.
“The student’s warm show of support has been a tremendous boost to our firefighters, and we will continue working to create a safe and caring fire station together with our citizens.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
