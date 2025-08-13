 High school student says thank you to firefighters by donating coffee with gov't vouchers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

High school student says thank you to firefighters by donating coffee with gov't vouchers

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 17:19
A high school student in Sejong turned government-issued consumption vouchers into a gesture of gratitude, buying 50 cups of coffee for the Sejong Northern Fire Station on Aug. 8. [SEJONG NORTHERN FIRE STATION]

A high school student in Sejong turned government-issued consumption vouchers into a gesture of gratitude, buying 50 cups of coffee for the Sejong Northern Fire Station on Aug. 8. [SEJONG NORTHERN FIRE STATION]

 
A high school student in Sejong turned government-issued consumption vouchers into a gesture of gratitude, buying 50 cups of coffee for local firefighters who once came to his family’s aid.
 
The Sejong Northern Fire Station said Wednesday that the student — whose name was not released — had purchased 50 cups of coffee from a nearby cafe on Friday and personally delivered them to the station.
 

Related Article

 
The coffee was bought with the consumption coupons provided to the student.
 
“My parents run a shop at the Sejong Traditional Market, and when a fire broke out there last winter, the firefighters worked so hard to put it out that I really wanted to repay them,” the student said. “I’m even happier knowing I was able to use the coupons in such a meaningful way.”
 
Firefighters and staff who received the coffee said the gesture greatly moved them.
 
“This act of sharing goes beyond a simple donation; the student’s gesture is a model example of ‘good consumption’ that supports neighbors and strengthens the community,” said Kim Jeon-su, chief of the Sejong Northern Fire Station.  
 
“The student’s warm show of support has been a tremendous boost to our firefighters, and we will continue working to create a safe and caring fire station together with our citizens.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags firefighters sejong coffee consumption voucher

More in Social Affairs

President Lee lays out policy tasks for next five years

Domestic measles cases rise after traveling abroad to affected countries, health authorities urge caution

Six elementary students injured after bus overturns in tunnel in Gyeonggi

Han Dong-hoon wins 70 million won in suit over 'drinking party' allegations

High school student says thank you to firefighters by donating coffee with gov't vouchers

Related Stories

Firefighters' Prayer (KOR)

Firefighters dining on dismal dishes as meager budgets struggle to stretch

Convenience stores, other retailers ramp up promotions as gov't consumer coupon program begins

Intelligentsia Coffee will serve up unique drinks for each store, CEO says

Show us your money
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)