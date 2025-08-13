Police dispatched to Everland Resort after receiving bomb threat
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 13:00
Police launched a search at Everland Resort, an amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, after a bomb threat was received via fax on Wednesday morning.
The Daejeon Immigration Office received a fax at 10:48 a.m. stating, "I will blow up Everland Resort," according to the Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct. Officials at the immigration office immediately reported the threat to police.
Around 11 a.m., police dispatched about 50 officers to the amusement park, including a special operations unit, to check for any explosives or suspicious items. Entry for new visitors was being restricted as of Wednesday morning.
A police official said they are informing guests of the search through internal announcements and will evacuate all visitors if any hazards are found.
"We will deploy all available personnel to secure safety as quickly as possible," the official said.
The news comes amid a string of bomb threats across the country that began earlier this month, including claims that bombs were planted at Shinsegae-owned department stores in Myeong-dong, central Seoul and Gyeonggi as well as the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
