 Police dispatched to Everland Resort after receiving bomb threat
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police dispatched to Everland Resort after receiving bomb threat

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 13:00
A concert is held at Everland Resort, an amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 11. [NEWS1]

A concert is held at Everland Resort, an amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 11. [NEWS1]

 
Police launched a search at Everland Resort, an amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, after a bomb threat was received via fax on Wednesday morning.
 
The Daejeon Immigration Office received a fax at 10:48 a.m. stating, "I will blow up Everland Resort," according to the Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct. Officials at the immigration office immediately reported the threat to police.
 

Related Article

 
Around 11 a.m., police dispatched about 50 officers to the amusement park, including a special operations unit, to check for any explosives or suspicious items. Entry for new visitors was being restricted as of Wednesday morning.
 
A police official said they are informing guests of the search through internal announcements and will evacuate all visitors if any hazards are found.
 
"We will deploy all available personnel to secure safety as quickly as possible," the official said.
 
The news comes amid a string of bomb threats across the country that began earlier this month, including claims that bombs were planted at Shinsegae-owned department stores in Myeong-dong, central Seoul and Gyeonggi as well as the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags korea yongin gyeonggi everland amusement park bomb threat

More in Social Affairs

Convicted fraudster Lee A-reum has sentence reduced on appeal

Actor-turned-shaman hit with back taxes for fortune-telling business

Police dispatched to Everland Resort after receiving bomb threat

Gangwon FC to play home matches in Gangneung in wake of Chuncheon stadium controversy

Special counsel raids PPP headquarters in probe into ex-first lady

Related Stories

Bomb threat made against nonexistent Gwangju department store

Man turns himself in for posting bomb threat against game developer

Shinsegae flagship branch evacuated over bomb threat

Police begin search of Giheung Station in Gyeonggi after online threat

Jeju teenager under investigation for bomb threat at Shinsegae store in Myeongdong
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)