Six elementary students injured after bus overturns in tunnel in Gyeonggi
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 17:25
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
A small bus carrying 18 elementary school students and the driver overturned inside a tunnel on the Yeongdong Expressway in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred at around 9:20 a.m. inside the Maseong Tunnel. The bus veered out of control about 400 meters (1,312 feet) after entering the tunnel, hitting the left and right tunnel walls in succession before flipping over, according to police.
The road surface was wet due to rain earlier that day.
A total of six students were injured in the crash — two seriously and four with minor injuries — and were transported to a nearby hospital. All of the injured are elementary school students and are expected to recover.
The bus was operated by a football club and was carrying 18 students and one driver in his 30s. All passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
The group was en route to a local football tournament when the incident occurred.
Police temporarily shut down the tunnel where the accident took place while emergency services responded. The adjacent tunnel in the same direction remained open to traffic to minimize delays.
“The vehicles in the tunnel were backed out after the crash, and traffic is flowing normally in the other tunnel, so there hasn’t been significant congestion,” a police official said. “Although the road was somewhat wet, there was no water pooling, so we can't conclude that the rain caused the crash.”
