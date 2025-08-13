 Teenager arrested for allegedly stealing gold necklace to sell for gambling funds
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Teenager arrested for allegedly stealing gold necklace to sell for gambling funds

Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 11:03
Gwangju Police Station [YONHAP]

Gwangju Police Station [YONHAP]

 
A teenager posing as a customer at a jewelry shop in Gwangju was arrested for allegedly stealing a gold necklace, police said Wednesday.
 
The Gwangsan Police Precinct in Gwangju said it detained the male suspect on theft charges.
 

Related Article

 
He is accused of stealing a gold necklace worth about 4 million won ($2,900) at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday from a jewelry shop in Gwangsan District.
 
The suspect allegedly tried on the necklace under the pretense of making a purchase, then fled when the shop owner’s attention was diverted.
 
He reportedly took an intercity bus to Mokpo, South Jeolla, where he reportedly sold the necklace to another jewelry store. Police said the teenager admitted to using all the proceeds for online gambling.
 
After questioning the suspect, police released him into the custody of his guardian, taking into account his age, but confirmed he is not a juvenile under the age of 13 and remains subject to criminal prosecution.
 
Police are also investigating whether the jewelry shop that bought the necklace was aware it was stolen property.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Jewelry Thief Teenager Korea

More in Social Affairs

Police investigate G-Dragon, YG Entertainment founder over alleged copyright infringement

Teenager arrested for allegedly stealing gold necklace to sell for gambling funds

Police raid safety inspection companies in probe into collapsed retaining wall in Osan

Ex-first lady to be held in separate facility from Yoon known as 'hotel of detention centers'

7-year sentence eyed for man accused of attempting to abduct girl from elementary school

Related Stories

Tech makes drug smuggling easier to do, harder to stop

Korean jewelry exports hit record high of $430 million last year

Korean man arrested for assaulting, robbing Chinese national in Jeju

Police nab thief who drained bank accounts by stealing phones in restaurants

Korea gets druggier and teens are the youngest victims
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)