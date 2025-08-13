Teenager arrested for allegedly stealing gold necklace to sell for gambling funds
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 11:03
A teenager posing as a customer at a jewelry shop in Gwangju was arrested for allegedly stealing a gold necklace, police said Wednesday.
The Gwangsan Police Precinct in Gwangju said it detained the male suspect on theft charges.
He is accused of stealing a gold necklace worth about 4 million won ($2,900) at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday from a jewelry shop in Gwangsan District.
The suspect allegedly tried on the necklace under the pretense of making a purchase, then fled when the shop owner’s attention was diverted.
He reportedly took an intercity bus to Mokpo, South Jeolla, where he reportedly sold the necklace to another jewelry store. Police said the teenager admitted to using all the proceeds for online gambling.
After questioning the suspect, police released him into the custody of his guardian, taking into account his age, but confirmed he is not a juvenile under the age of 13 and remains subject to criminal prosecution.
Police are also investigating whether the jewelry shop that bought the necklace was aware it was stolen property.
