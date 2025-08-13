 Unprecedented…
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 20:30
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former first lady Kim Keon Hee have both been taken into custody, marking the first time in Korea’s constitutional history that a presidential couple has been jailed. Kim was detained on charges including bribery, influence peddling and stock manipulation, while Yoon is in custody over separate allegations. The unprecedented development has intensified political tensions, with the special counsel continuing its investigations into multiple high-profile cases. Public attention is now focused on how these inquiries will unfold in the coming months. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
