There is a time for everything

North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un appears to benefit from unusually favorable timing. That thought struck me after reading two statements delivered over two days late last month by his sister, Kim Yo-jong. As vice department director for inter-Korean and U.S. affairs, her words reflect North Korea’s official stance toward the Lee Jae Myung administration in Seoul and U.S. President Donald Trump’s second-term administration in Washington.First, she declared that North Korea had no interest in engaging with South Korea, regardless of any policy or proposal from Seoul. Despite that, the current government seems all in on a “Moon Jae-in Season 2.” It is halting distribution of anti–North Korea leaflets, dismantling loudspeakers on the border, skipping this year’s human rights report, and even considering reviving the September 2018 military agreement — all issues that North Korea has long found objectionable.South Korea may be repeating conventional responses regardless of administration, so it’s hard to say this is lucky for North Korea. But from North Korea’s perspective, the situation in the United States is close to a windfall.Kim Yo-jong told Washington that personal relations between Chairman Kim and President Trump remain cordial. She added, however, that any negotiations must recognize North Korea’s irreversible nuclear-weapon status, its capabilities and broader shifts in geopolitical conditions. In other words, coming to the table as equals among nuclear powers — like the United States and Russia.In February 2019, Kim Jong-un traveled by private train to Hanoi, Vietnam, for a summit with Trump. He offered to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear facility in exchange for sanctions relief. But negotiations fell apart, and he returned home empty-handed. Had Trump accepted the offer, the symbolic heart of North Korea’s nuclear program could have been removed.Ironically, sanctions relief landed in Kim’s hands without that agreement ever being signed. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the intensifying U.S.–China rivalry weakened sanctions enforcement. China and Russia defended North Korea at the United Nations. Russia, itself a nuclear power, made remarks that suggest de facto acceptance of North Korea’s status. Yongbyon stands intact. Kim Jong-un may now regard the failure in Hanoi as sheer fortune.This windfall may persist. U.S. reactions to Kim Yo-jong’s statements hint at continued openings. The White House reiterated that President Trump wants to engage with Chairman Kim on denuclearization. Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Seth Bailey referenced the 2018 Singapore agreement and suggested negotiations could resume under that framework. That deal included four commitments: establishing new U.S.–North Korea relations, building a peace regime working toward complete denuclearization and retrieving war-era remains.Kim Yo-jong scoffed at item three, calling it an insult to nuclear states. Yet Trump continues to label North Korea a “nuclear state” and appears open to communication. The Blue House in Seoul echoed that sentiment, pledging unwavering efforts to rebuild trust and promote a new inter-Korean summit — even as it maintains that there will be no “Moon Season 2.”If Trump meets Kim in the future, he will face a tougher counterpart than in Hanoi. He may propose tougher terms. And yet global dynamics can shift quickly. A U.S.–Russia summit in Alaska on Aug. 15 could alter the Ukraine peace trajectory and affect Pyongyang–Moscow ties. If great-power competition changes course, nations like China — and even Russia — may again view North Korea’s nuclear ambitions as a problem rather than leverage. Historically, North Korea’s ties with China and Russia have been torturous.On the 25th, President Lee will hold his first summit with Trump in Washington. They will address high-profile issues — from follow-ups on tariffs to modernizing the U.S.–South Korea alliance — and discuss North Korea policy. Timing matters. I hope both leaders resist the temptation of a so-called small deal, trading modest nuclear or missile constraints for sanctions relief or diplomatic relations while leaving complete denuclearization vague.Who knows? Perhaps, like Kim Jong-un today, future leaders may sigh in relief that they did not settle back then.