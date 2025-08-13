First Korea-U.S. summit of the new administration to tackle trade and alliance challenges

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae Myung will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Aug. 25, 82 days after taking office. The presidential office announced on Aug. 12 that Lee will visit the United States from Aug. 24 to 26 at Trump’s invitation.The road to the new administration’s first South Korea-U.S. summit was not smooth. An initial meeting planned for the Group of 7 summit in Canada in June was canceled when Trump abruptly returned to Washington, citing instability in the Middle East. Lee’s absence from the NATO summit in the Netherlands, followed by ongoing tariff negotiations, further delayed the leaders’ first encounter, making it later than those of former Presidents Moon Jae-in and Yoon Suk Yeol.The working-visit format underscores the need for the leaders to address pressing issues from the outset. Key items include follow-up measures to the recent tariff agreement, modernization of the alliance and the North Korean nuclear issue — each with implications for reshaping the bilateral framework.On trade, the two countries remain divided over details from the July deal, including the scope of rice and beef market openings and the nature of South Korea’s $350 billion investment in the United States. The summit should aim to reduce these uncertainties while safeguarding South Korea’s national interests.Alliance modernization — covering adjustments to the size and role of U.S. Forces Korea, increases in Seoul’s defense and cost-sharing contributions and the transfer of wartime operational control — forms part of Washington’s security demands. While South Korea understands U.S. priorities in countering China, both leaders must reaffirm that joint defense against North Korea remains the core of the alliance.Pyongyang has recently declared, through a statement by Kim Yo-jong, that it will no longer engage in denuclearization talks. Still, South Korea cannot live under the shadow of a nuclear-armed North. The summit should reaffirm the goal of complete denuclearization and commit to addressing the nuclear and missile threat through sustained South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.Following the tariff deal, Trump said on Aug. 1 that the United States has a “great relationship” with South Korea, though his past summits have sometimes featured unexpected turns. This meeting should serve as the foundation for mutual trust over the next three years.Since the 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty, the South Korea-U.S. partnership has weathered challenges and adapted to changing times, evolving into today’s security and economic alliance. The upcoming summit offers a chance to navigate current tensions and take another step toward upgrading the relationship into what both sides call a “great alliance.”