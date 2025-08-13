Wednesday’s fortune: Teamwork thrives while tension simmers beneath the surface
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Small efforts compound into big rewards.
🔹 A big family brings big joy.
🔹 Your experience will shine with wisdom.
🔹 Progress comes through collaboration.
🔹 Unity and harmony lead to success.
🔹 Shared goals create powerful bonds.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Favorable | 🧭 North
🔹 You’ll feel respected and appreciated by family.
🔹 Age is just a number when it comes to love.
🔹 Now is a fine time to express affection.
🔹 Be extra kind to your partner today.
🔹 You may get to do something you truly enjoy.
🔹 Cupid may strike when you least expect it.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t hesitate to praise your family.
🔹 Handle your responsibilities without delay.
🔹 Tackle tasks yourself rather than delegating.
🔹 It's a day of advancement, not retreat.
🔹 Try to have it both ways — you just might.
🔹 Take initiative rather than holding back.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 See a doctor if you’re not feeling well.
🔹 Avoid overeating, but don’t skip meals.
🔹 Watch for signs of fatigue or health decline.
🔹 Slowing your pace may be best.
🔹 Timid responses may work better today.
🔹 Don’t act on emotion — use reason.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Each day is a gift — cherish today.
🔹 You'll enjoy the little things today.
🔹 A wish you've made may come true.
🔹 Find joy in small, certain pleasures.
🔹 Life may feel especially fragrant today.
🔹 Knock, and the door will open.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West
🔹 Expenses may arise — be prepared.
🔹 Don’t overthink things — keep it simple.
🔹 Be realistic, not overly optimistic.
🔹 Trust cautiously, even when it feels right.
🔹 Cut ties with those who burden your spirit.
🔹 Use kind and gracious language.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid unnecessary social engagements.
🔹 Some news may bring inconvenience.
🔹 Prepare for differing views or expectations.
🔹 Prevent losses or damage — be mindful.
🔹 Watch for injuries or mishaps.
🔹 Stay emotionally balanced throughout the day.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Everything may look good today.
🔹 Any path you choose will lead to success.
🔹 Momentum builds in your ongoing tasks.
🔹 Unexpected joy may come from something small.
🔹 Valuable info may land in your lap.
🔹 Eat hydrating fruits to stay refreshed.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Kind words can change someone's whole day.
🔹 Age brings grace — act with poise.
🔹 Spend wisely, not just sparingly.
🔹 Share tea and conversation with someone.
🔹 Be confident — but never arrogant.
🔹 Watch a film or series to unwind.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Prioritize yourself and your loved ones.
🔹 Focus on the present rather than the future.
🔹 Seek solutions close to home.
🔹 Teamwork works better than going solo.
🔹 Sea-based meals may be beneficial today.
🔹 White clothing or accents will bring good vibes.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Old bonds and old wine — both are valuable.
🔹 Maturity brings wisdom and completion.
🔹 A fun, energetic day is ahead.
🔹 Balance ideals and outcomes — aim for both.
🔹 Your motivation will peak today.
🔹 Compliments may come your way.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Let go of work — just relax.
🔹 Eat juicy fruits to stay hydrated.
🔹 Don’t stir the pot — avoid starting new projects.
🔹 Loosen up your body with frequent stretches.
🔹 Avoid stressful comparisons or rivalries.
🔹 Mornings will flow more smoothly than afternoons.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
