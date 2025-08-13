Dinos slugger Davidson trying to treat every game same in postseason chase

After missing out on the postseason in 2024, his first year in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), NC Dinos slugger Matt Davidson is enjoying the ride with his club this year.After Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Doosan Bears in Seoul, the Dinos are in seventh place at 49-49-6 (wins-losses-ties), but only a half-game behind the Kia Tigers for the fifth and final postseason berth. The Dinos also have the most games left this season with 40.Davidson finds it "fun" to be part of the battle, but he also stressed the need to stay on an even keel."I think it's just important to just treat every game like a normal game," Davidson told Yonhap News Agency before the Dinos' victory at Jamsil Baseball Stadium. "If you put too much emphasis on it, you can try to do too much. I think if we just play our game and do our thing and not let it get too big, we'll be fine."Davidson himself has had a fine season. Despite spending 45 days on the injured list across three different stints — he has dealt with back, hamstring and rib injuries — Davidson ranks third in the KBO with 22 home runs in 72 games. He won the home run title last year with 46 — the KBO's first 40-homer man in four years.And Davidson is heating up just as the Dinos are making a run at a postseason spot. He homered in Tuesday's win and has the KBO-best six home runs in nine games in August. He has homered in three straight games on two separate occasions this month, too."Just trying to have a good approach and put myself in good situations as much as I can. You know, that's about it," Davidson understated.When he was on the sidelines, Davidson adopted much the same mindset that he takes to each game."I just tried to get healthy as fast as I can and move on (to) the next day and the next game, and take it one day at a time," he said. "I've been hurt three times and you never want that. And it's always tough to get in a rhythm. Even when you get back healthy, it takes a little bit to feel like you're normal again. Sometimes, you have seasons like this."When Davidson was diagnosed with a hairline rib fracture on July 9, the Dinos said he would be out four to six weeks. He came back after five weeks and has been taking painkillers prior to games.Davidson admitted he is dealing with some pain in certain spots but said the injury is "definitely manageable."He also said he didn't want to miss any more games than he already had, knowing he doesn't have much time left in baseball."I'm 34 and I really don't know how many more years (I have remaining)," he said. "It's not like I'm 25 and I got a whole decade ahead of me. These games are obviously very important and precious for the Dinos, but also for me as a player. I'm definitely on the back end of my career and I want to play. You really don't know how much longer (you can play). I take pride in being able to play, however many games I do have left."While this has been at times a frustrating year for Davidson on a personal level, the Dinos as a team have had a challenging season, too.During a Dinos home game at Changwon NC Park on March 29, an unsuspecting fan was struck by an aluminum panel that fell from above a concession stand and died of a head injury two days later. The tragedy prompted extensive safety checks at the stadium in the southeastern town, forcing the Dinos to spend the next two months on the road -- either to play scheduled away games or to play their home games at an alternate venue.After enduring those difficult months, the Dinos will mostly play at home to finish out the season. After the Bears series, they will have 12 straight games at Changwon NC Park over the next two weeks, before closing out the month with a three-game road series against the SSG Landers. They have played the fewest home games so far this season with 46."Being at home is really nice," Davidson said. "You have your apartment and you have all the facilities at home that we like. So it'll be really good to be home and all those games will be important. Just having the comfortability of being at home and with our fans, too, it will be nice."Yonhap