Genesis Championship destined for Woo Jeong Hills this October
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 16:24
The Genesis Championship, jointly organized by the KPGA Tour and the DP World Tour, will take place at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, for the first time.
Last year’s tournament was held at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, but organizers chose Woo Jeong Hills for this year’s event, scheduled for Oct. 23 to 26.
Opened in 1993, the course was designed with direct involvement from Perry Dye, son of legendary golf course architect Pete Dye. It has hosted the Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship from 2003 to 2024.
A total of 126 players will compete for the title — 36 from the KPGA Tour and 90 from the DP World Tour. Defending champion An Byeong-hun will return to try and keep his crown.
“Winning in front of the Korean gallery last year was a special experience. It meant even more because my family was there to see it. I’m looking forward to coming back to Korea to play the Genesis Championship again this year,” An said.
“We are delighted to host the Genesis Championship at Woo Jeong Hills this year,” KPGA Chairman Kim Won-seop said.
“Fans have been waiting for defending champion An Byeong-hun’s return. We expect players representing both the KPGA Tour and the DP World Tour to showcase world-class golf here,” he added.
“We are preparing the course and facilities to ensure players can perform at their best,” Woo Jeong Hills CEO Lee Jung-yoon said. “We will provide all the necessary support to ensure the Genesis Championship, the largest international tournament held in Korea, is a success.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)