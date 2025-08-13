 Mexico, under pressure from Trump, transfers 26 more cartel members to U.S.
Published: 13 Aug. 2025, 09:37
Members of the Mexican Army stand guard in the area where two members of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel were detained during an operation by Mexican federal authorities, in Culiacan, Mexico, Feb. 19. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Mexico sent more than two dozen suspected cartel members to the United States on Tuesday, amid rising pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump on Mexico to dismantle the country's powerful drug organizations.
 
Authorities shipped 26 prisoners wanted in the United States for ties to drug-trafficking groups, Mexico's attorney general's office and security ministry said in a joint statement.
 

Related Article

 
Mexico said the U.S. Department of Justice had requested their extradition and that it would not seek the death penalty for the accused cartel members.
 
The transfer is the second of its kind this year. In February, Mexican authorities sent 29 alleged cartel leaders to the United States, sparking a debate about the political and legal grounds for such a move.
 
That Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum permitted yet another large-scale extradition of Mexican nationals underscores the balancing act she faces as she seeks to appease Trump while also avoiding unilateral U.S. military action in Mexico.
 
Police officers work in a crime scene where a man was gunned down, as violence and economic turmoil escalate in Culiacan one year after the abduction and extradition of Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael ″El Mayo″ Zambada to the United States, in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, June 16. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy said among those extradited were key figures in the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel, which are Mexico's two dominant organized crime groups.
 
“This transfer is yet another example of what is possible when two governments unite against violence and impunity," U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said in a statement. "These fugitives will now face justice in American courts, and the citizens of both our nations will be safer.”
 
Trump has tied tariffs on Mexico to the deadly fentanyl trade, claiming the country hasn't tackled drug cartels aggressively enough. Last week, he directed the Pentagon to prepare operations against Mexican drug gangs that have been designated global terrorist organizations.
 
Sheinbaum has said the United States and Mexico are nearing a security agreement to expand cooperation in the fight against cartels. But she has flatly rejected suggestions by the Trump administration that it could carry out unilateral military operations in Mexico.

Reuters
