 Korea logs 94.3 trillion won fiscal deficit in first half of 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 12:32
The Ministry of Economy and Finance building in Sejong is seen in this file photo. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's fiscal deficit reached over 94 trillion won ($68.2 billion) in the first six months of the year, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
 
The managed fiscal balance, a key gauge of fiscal health calculated on stricter terms, posted a deficit of 94.3 trillion won in the cited period, according to data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
 

While the reading represents an improvement from the over 100 trillion won shortfall recorded during the same period last year, it marks the fourth-largest on record, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
 
"There are typically no major revenue inflows scheduled for June, and with the impact of front-loaded spending, the deficit tends to widen during this period," a ministry official said.
 
Total revenue added 24.7 trillion won on-year to 320.6 trillion won in the first half. In detail, tax revenue expanded 21.5 trillion won to 190 trillion won.
 
Total expenditures increased 17.3 trillion won on-year to 389.2 trillion won.
 
The latest figures only include the first supplementary budget passed in May, and the second supplementary budget, implemented in July, is expected to be reflected in figures to be released in September.
 
The government expects the second supplementary budget to lead to a moderate increase in the managed fiscal deficit, but still projects the shortfall to align with the original annual target of around 111.6 trillion won toward the end of the year.

