Bill Gates to visit Korea for partnership talks on global health

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and chair of the Gates Foundation, will visit Korea later this month to discuss ongoing partnerships with Korean biotech firms and government officials, sources said Thursday.Gates, also known for his extensive philanthropic work, plans to meet with officials from companies involved in vaccine development and manufacturing, along with relevant government officials, to discuss efforts aimed at strengthening global health initiatives.He is also expected to use his trip to explore future collaboration with both the government and the private sector.Gates may also pay a courtesy call on President Lee Jae Myung. During his last visit to Seoul in 2022, he met with then-President Yoon Suk Yeol.Yonhap