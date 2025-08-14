 Bill Gates to visit Korea for partnership talks on global health
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Bill Gates to visit Korea for partnership talks on global health

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 18:50 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:58
Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates speaks during a 50th Anniversary celebration event at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on April 4. [AP/YONHAP]

Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates speaks during a 50th Anniversary celebration event at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on April 4. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and chair of the Gates Foundation, will visit Korea later this month to discuss ongoing partnerships with Korean biotech firms and government officials, sources said Thursday.
 
Gates, also known for his extensive philanthropic work, plans to meet with officials from companies involved in vaccine development and manufacturing, along with relevant government officials, to discuss efforts aimed at strengthening global health initiatives.
 

Related Article

He is also expected to use his trip to explore future collaboration with both the government and the private sector.
 
Gates may also pay a courtesy call on President Lee Jae Myung. During his last visit to Seoul in 2022, he met with then-President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yonhap
tags microsoft bill gates

More in Industry

As Korean petrochemical industry faces collapse, gov't jumps into action

Automakers ramp up promotions before early end of EV tax credit

Hanwha Vision's AI CCTV deployed in Lima for public safety

Trump says U.S. could unveil semiconductor tariffs next week

Can Korea turn the KF-21 into its first homegrown stealth fight?

Related Stories

Bill Gates on his journey from class clown to digital revolutionary

Bill Gates gives speech on health cooperation at National Assembly

[NEWS IN FOCUS] Bill Gates' complimentary letter falls flat when it comes to facts

Afraid of the deal with the devil?

For global health
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)