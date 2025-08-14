 Huons Global posts 17% drop in Q2 operating profit but record revenue
Huons Global posts 17% drop in Q2 operating profit but record revenue

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 18:58
 
Health care company Huons Global posted a 25.3 billion won ($18.3 million) operating profit for the second quarter of 2025, down 16.9 percent on year, upon sluggish performances by its aesthetic subsidiaries and expanded research and development (R&D) costs.
 
The Seongnam, Gyeonggi-based pharma company reported 212.7 billion won in revenue during the April-June period this year, up 1.4 percent compared to the year prior and the highest quarterly revenue for the company. Net profit came in at 11.5 billion won in the second quarter, up 50 percent compared to the same period last year.
 

For the first half of 2025, revenue came in at 411.8 billion won, and operating profit hit 50.8 billion won, “achieving record-breaking revenue for both quarterly and semiannual periods,” according to the company statement.
 
Huons Global spent 34 billion won on R&D during the first half of this year, up 4 percent from the 32.7 billion won during the same period last year.
 
“Huons Group pursues an aggressive export expansion strategy and continued investment in R&D despite domestic and international economic downturns and external uncertainties,” said Huons Global CEO Song Soo-young.
 
“We will give our best efforts to secure both tangible outcomes and mid- to long-term growth momentum.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Huons

