Korean Air completes 1st phase of lounge upgrades at Incheon Airport

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 18:17
This photo shows an upgraded lounge of Korean Air at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Aug. 14. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korean Air said Thursday that it has completed the first stage of a large-scale lounge renewal project at Incheon International Airport, introducing redesigned spaces to enhance the preflight experience for customers.
 
The overhaul at the airport, Korea's main gateway west of Seoul, includes the fully renovated Miler Club and Prestige East lounges, as well as the opening of two new Prestige Garden lounges.
 

The upgraded spaces feature dedicated zones for dining, relaxation, meetings and wellness, along with stations where chefs prepare fresh dishes on site.
 
The design blends modern luxury with traditional Korean elements, using a color palette inspired by the carrier's premium cabins and integrating traditional Korean "hanok-style" architecture.
 
The two new garden lounges provide quieter retreats, one overlooking a traditional Korean garden and the other a modern Western-style landscape.
 
The project's second phase, scheduled for completion in 2026, will renovate the remaining first and business class lounges. Once finished, total lounge space will more than double to 12,270 square meters (132,073 square feet), part of preparations for Korean Air's integration with Asiana Airlines.

