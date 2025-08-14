Son Heung-min's MLS debut boosts Apple TV, challenges Coupang Play
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 07:00
Son Heung-min’s high-profile Major League Soccer (MLS) debut on Sunday has sent ripples through Korea’s streaming market — lifting Apple’s prospects while dealing a setback to Coupang.
Online forums quickly lit up with posts such as, “I’m subscribing to Apple TV because of Son Heung-min” and “I already subscribe to Coupang Play, but now I'm considering subscribing to Apple TV too.” The surge in interest has raised questions over whether Apple TV+, long overshadowed by Netflix, Coupang Play and Tving, can gain ground in Korea through the “Sonny effect.”
Apple's boost
According to industry tracker WiseApp Retail in January, Netflix accounted for 61.1 percent of total OTT app usage time in Korea, followed by Tving with 16.5 percent and Coupang Play with 10.2 percent. Apple TV did not rank due to iPhone security policies, but industry sources estimate its share is similar to Watcha’s 0.7 percent.
Apple TV signed an exclusive 10-year deal in 2022 for MLS broadcasting rights, investing $2.5 billion. On the day Lionel Messi made his MLS debut in July 2023, 110,000 people purchased Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass. Apple TV’s new subscriptions surged by 40 percent in the days following Messi’s debut, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“While it may not match the Messi boom, Apple TV is likely expecting a meaningful increase in subscribers and market share in Korea, where it has struggled,” said an OTT industry insider.
However, Korean viewers who want to watch Son’s matches must subscribe to Apple TV for 6,500 won ($4.68) per month and then purchase an MLS Season Pass for an additional 19,000 won per month or 49,000 won per season. The lack of Korean-language commentary is another drawback.
Last year, Coupang spent a massive sum to win broadcasting rights for the Premier League, with a six-year deal reportedly worth 420 billion won.
In the past, most sports broadcasts on Coupang Play were offered free to Wow membership subscribers at 7,890 won per month. But after the costly Premier League contract, the company launched a paid Sports Pass in June, charging 9,900 won per month for members and 16,600 won for nonmembers.
Son’s move to MLS is an undeniable blow to Coupang. However, some analysts believe the impact will be temporary, as Coupang still holds broadcasting rights to various European football leagues and is expanding its coverage to other sports, including the NBA and Formula One.
Some in the industry expect Apple to offer Korean commentary specifically for Son’s matches or to introduce AI-generated subtitle broadcasts.
“Apple’s policies are generally closed off, but if the Son effect is strong enough, they may consider measures such as commentary or subtitles for Korean fans,” said an OTT industry insider. “Since launching the Apple TV app for Android in May, Apple could also work with telecom companies to offer bundled OTT and MLS subscription packages.”
BY YU SUNG-KUK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
